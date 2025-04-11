Light Show Artist Imagines King Kong Made of Drones Climbing the Empire State Building

King Kong climbing to the top of the Empire State Building is one of the most iconic scenes in film history. Though it's unlikely for a giant ape to scale a 102-story skyscraper in real life, one artist decided to think outside of the box and recreate the surreal sight. Keenan Hock of Studio Hock fulfilled this fantasy, using drones to create the illusion of King Kong reaching for the top of the famous Manhattan landmark. But there's one catch…the video showing the drones was actually entirely conceptual. It was all part of an April Fool's joke in the form of a fake drone video.

As part of the elaborate prank, Studio Hock shared a lengthy explanation of how they “did it,” Real-Time Kinematic correction and all. “Last night, we turned one of the most legendary scenes in film history into a living moment above the Manhattan skyline,” Studio Hock wrote on Instagram. “But this wasn’t just a visual stunt—it was a full-scale technical operation in one of the most challenging urban environments on the planet.”

The video made the rounds online, and even got a shoutout on the local news. Many of those who encountered the video fell for the bit and sent congratulations, while some were suspicious. People wondered, How come there was only one video from a single angle? How this wasn't noticed by anyone else in such a busy area? The Empire State Building Instagram account, known for documenting every single thing that goes on there, was too quiet about it.

There was also the massive amounts of red tape that would need to be cleared, but the final part of Studio Hock's explainer touches on this technicality. “And yes, this all took place in one of the most tightly restricted pieces of airspace in the country,” the team cheekily wrote. “Every detail was cleared, calculated, and executed with zero room for error.” Aware of the mayhem they had just unleashed with their computer-generated video, Studio Hock simply concluded by saying,”#aprilfools might just be my favorite holiday.”

While this was an elaborate prank, Studio Hock does produce thrilling drone-based spectacles, which you can see in their reel below. To stay up to date with the company and their very real drone shows, check out Studio Hock's website and follow Studio Hock on Instagram.

A giant King Kong made of drones scaled the Empire State Building…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@keenanhock)

…except it was all an April Fool joke. The team behind it, Studio Hock, does actually produce very real drone shows, though, like the ones in the video below.

