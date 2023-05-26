Daft Punk Shares Previously Unreleased Tracks and Returns to Top 10 Billboard Charts

French electronic duo Daft Punk are one of the most notable music acts from the last three decades. Throughout their storied career, they not only they released a collection of high-energy danceable hits, but they also revolutionized music and its surrounding mediums. From the timeless party song “One More Time” to the award-winning classic “Get Lucky,” their talent and creativity earned them praise from critics, peers, and fans around the world. Much to the dismay of their followers, Daft Punk announced their split in 2021, seemingly putting an end to their work together. Now, a milestone anniversary of their latest effort has been marked with the unearthing of more music, which in turn has propelled them back onto the charts.

Earlier this month, Daft Punk released the 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, their final album. As a farewell to their devoted fans, this version includes 35 minutes of previously unreleased music. Among its nine previously unreleased tracks are an early take of the famous “Get Lucky,” and a rework of a track featuring Paul Williams titled “Touch (2021 Epilogue).” They also shared a demo of “Infinity Repeating,” featuring Julian Casablancas and The Voidz, and debuted a brand new music video directed by Warren Fu, which is a highly stylized narrative work of art by its own right.

Back in 2013, when it was originally released, Random Access Memories topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. It was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and was named Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2014. Although a whole decade has passed, music fans still revere the legacy of this record, and have placed it back to the top 10 of the Billboard 200, taking the 8th spot. Other artists on the list are Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran.

Formed in 1993 by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Daft Punk were best known for their public appearances. Both donned helmets, outfits, and gloves that not only disguised their identities, but also complemented their innovative music style. Their imagery also shaped their iconic music videos, which often featured state-of-the-art animation and futuristic visuals.

While the band may be no more, it's never too late to explore their legacy and revisit their catalogue. You can watch their videos on YouTube, stream their albums on Spotify, and follow the band's account–which is still very much active—on Instagram.

