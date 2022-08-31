Madonna Is the First Woman To Have a Billboard 200 Top 10 Album in Each Decade Since the 1980S

The iconic pop music artist Madonna has done it again. Her latest record titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones has debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. But this is far from the first time that the Queen of Pop has had a record make the top 10. In fact, she's had at least one album rank in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and now 2020s. With the high-ranking debut of Finally Enough Love, she's now the first woman to have a top 10 album each decade since the 80s.

Madonna is only the 10th musical artist to achieve this honor; the other folks on the shortlist are either men or yeah groups made up of men. (They are: AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Def Leppard, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Prince, James Taylor, and Bruce Springsteen.)

Madonna released her first self-titled album in 1983, and it reached the top 10 on the Billboard charts in October 1984. It was one of five albums to do so in that decade. The 80s also saw some of her biggest enduring singles, including “Like a Virgin” and “Like Prayer.”

The Queen of Pop only grew more famous in the 90s with seven albums making it into the top 10. This included Erotica, Bedtime Stories, The Immaculate Collection, Ray of Light, and the soundtrack to the film Evita.

Madonna had six more chart-topping albums at the turn of the century. Music was released in the fall of 2000, and her other top 10 releases include Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy, and Celebration, among others. In the 2010s, Sweet Tour, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X all made the rarefied position on the Billboard 200.

Finally Enough Love is a compilation album that was released on August 19, 2022. It features remixes of her older songs and, as the title suggests, comprises Madonna’s 50 No. 1 songs.

Of the 23 albums Madonna has had in the top 10 rankings, nine of them were number 1 following their release. With such monumental success and fame, she has many stories to tell. Madonna’s forthcoming biopic—in which she’ll reportedly be played by actor Julia Garner—is sure to be a hit, too.

Madonna has just had an album debut at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making her the first woman to have a top 10 album each decade since the 80s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Titled Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, it's a compilation album featuring remixes of her older songs and, as the title suggests, comprises Madonna’s 50 No. 1 songs.

The Queen of Pop has many singles spanning decades and styles, starting in the 1980s:

The 1990s:

The 2000s:

The 2010s:

And now the 2020s:

h/t: [Billboard]

Related Articles:

Adorable Dog Recreates Madonna’s Most Iconic Moments in Pawfect Detail

Illuminating Infographic Reveals the Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

Interview: Alexa Meade Reveals Behind the Scenes of Painting Ariana Grande for Her Music Video