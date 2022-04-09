Exquisite Portrait Paintings Look Just Like the Real-Life Models That Inspired Them

Inspired by the timeless quality of traditional paintings, Polish artist Damian Lechoszest creates realistic portraits that are enveloped with a sense of nostalgia. His many different subjects—who range from young to old—wear distinct clothing with classical silhouettes and historical details, making it hard to pinpoint the era they belong to. Regardless of the year they seemingly inhabit, the most amazing part of his creative process is when the contemporary, real-life models stand beside the paintings they inspired and emphasize the level of realism that goes into these masterpieces.

In most cases, his muses pose for these side-by-side photographs in the same garments they wear in the paintings. One young woman in a black top and checkered skirt stands beside a large-scale painting of herself wearing the identical outfit and kneeling beside an iron bed frame. Aside from the slight difference in hairstyle, the painted figure and the real person look virtually identical. But even in cases where the models are dressed in different clothes than their 2D counterparts, it is easy to find the resemblance between the person and Lechoszest's painting.

While some of these figures are placed in vaguely historical settings, others are depicted against a plain background. In both cases, Lechoszest enhances the inner and outer lives of the subjects by making their presence the focus of attention. As a result, viewers are immersed in the narratives of these realistic figures, wondering what emotions they are trying to communicate in their restful expressions.

Scroll down to see more incredible oil portraits, and follow Lechoszest on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest works.

Polish artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits.

He has his real-life models pose next to their paintings to showcase the level of realism in his art.

Each portrait bears a striking resemblance to its original model.

Damian Lechoszest: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Damian Lechoszest.

