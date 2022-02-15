Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Stunning Portraits Pays Homage to First Black Woman Millionaire With Decades of Black Hair Trends

By Sara Barnes on February 15, 2022
Black Girl Hair Style in 1890s

1890s

Regis and Kahran Bethencourt of CreativeSoul Photography use their skills as artists and photographers to uplift and celebrate unconventional beauty. Many of the striking storytelling portraits are centered around Black girls. One of the couple's latest series does just that while paying tribute to Madam C.J. Walker (1867–1919), an amazing individual who holds the honor of being the “first Black woman millionaire in America.”

Born in 1867 to parents who were enslaved, Walker created a homemade line of cosmetics and hair care products for Black women. As an entrepreneur, she marketed her products directly to them and then employed “beauty culturalists” to sell her hair care. She used her fortune for philanthropy and funded scholarships for women at the Tuskegee Institute and also donated her money to organizations like the NAACP.

Another part of her legacy lies in the Madam Walker Theatre Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, which was once part of her business’ headquarters. “We use our historic building as a venue for celebrating cultural diversity, rich heritage and cultural traditions,” the center explains, “primarily through art from the African-American perspective.”

It’s fitting, that when asked to collaborate with the Madam Walker Theatre Center, the Bethencourts chose to focus on the impact she had on Black hair care. Working with model Kendall Xenia Lowe and hair and makeup artist Keondra Renee, they created portraits of Black hair trends. The photo series starts with the year 1890 and then jumps to the 1950s and chronicles each decade through the 2000s. It ends with a final style that marks the future.

“We can't help but think that if she were still alive today,” the Bethencourts write, “she would be so proud of how she spearheaded an era of Black women becoming empowered and believing that they could aspire to wealth and economic prosperity.”

Check out the individual portraits below and then watch an Instagram reel to see them in a time-lapse video.

CreativeSoul Photography paid tribute to Madam C.J. Walker by showcasing Black hair trends starting with the 1890s.

Black Girl Hair Style in 1950s

1950s

Black Girl Hair Style in 1960s

1960s

The series was a collaboration with the Madam Walker Theatre Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Black Girl Hair Style in 1970s

1970s

Black Girl Hair Style in 1980s

1980s

Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, the couple behind CreativeSoul Photography, worked on this project with model Kendall Xenia Lowe and hair and makeup artist Keondra Renee.

Black Girl Hair Style in 1990s

1990s

Black Girl Hair Style in 2000s

2000s

Black Girl Hair Style in Future

The Future

CreativeSoul Photography: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CreativeSoul Photography.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Sara Barnes
Photographer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How His Magical Photos Begin
Photographer Uses Bright Balloons To Portray Deep Emotions in Striking Self-Portraits
Lebanese American Photographer Captures the Universal Experience of Womanhood [Interview]
Smithsonian Acquires Rare Collection of Photos Taken by 19th-Century Black Photographers
Photographer Hikes to Iceland’s Erupting Volcano 25 Times to Take Epic Selfies
Never-Before-Seen Photos of David Bowie Appear in New Book

