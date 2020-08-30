Home / Art / Painting

Models Pose Next to Portrait Paintings Rendered in Their Uncanny Likeness

By Margherita Cole on August 30, 2020
Realistic Portraits by Damian Lechoszest

Model poses with “Longing”

Artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits that reflect the personality and depth of his models. His latest piece, entitled Longing, features a realistic rendition of a young woman leaning against a tree under sun-dappled light. She wears a wide-brimmed hat adorned by a white flower and a pale gray dress with gauzy sleeves. Lechoszest manages to render each of these unique textures with exceptional finesse. At first glance, the large canvas appears to be a photograph.

When the painting was completed, Lechoszest had the model pose in the same outfit beside the portrait so his fans on Instagram could see the comparison. Like other pieces from his oeuvre, Longing possesses a romantic atmosphere and timeless quality reminiscent of great masters like French Impressionists Claude Monet and Pierre-August Renoir. Lechoszest creates his own interpretations by modeling his figurative paintings after quiet, everyday moments and from the traditions of his Polish culture.

Scroll down to see more incredible oil portraits, and follow Lechoszest on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest works.

Polish artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits.

Realistic Portraits by Damian Lechoszest

Damian Lechoszest, “Longing,” 44 x 28 inches, 2020

He captures each person's individual likeness in splendid detail.

Realistic Portraits by Damian Lechoszest

Detail of “Longing”

From afar, they look like photographs; but, get in close and you can appreciate Lechoszest's handiwork.

Realistic Portraits by Damian Lechoszest

Detail of “Longing”

Realistic Portraits by Damian Lechoszest

Detail of “Longing”

See more of his spectacular portraits:

Realistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestRealistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestRealistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestRealistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestRealistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestRealistic Portraits by Damian LechoszestDamian Lechoszest: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Damian Lechoszest.

