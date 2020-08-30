Artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits that reflect the personality and depth of his models. His latest piece, entitled Longing, features a realistic rendition of a young woman leaning against a tree under sun-dappled light. She wears a wide-brimmed hat adorned by a white flower and a pale gray dress with gauzy sleeves. Lechoszest manages to render each of these unique textures with exceptional finesse. At first glance, the large canvas appears to be a photograph.

When the painting was completed, Lechoszest had the model pose in the same outfit beside the portrait so his fans on Instagram could see the comparison. Like other pieces from his oeuvre, Longing possesses a romantic atmosphere and timeless quality reminiscent of great masters like French Impressionists Claude Monet and Pierre-August Renoir. Lechoszest creates his own interpretations by modeling his figurative paintings after quiet, everyday moments and from the traditions of his Polish culture.

Polish artist Damian Lechoszest paints exquisite oil portraits.

He captures each person's individual likeness in splendid detail.

From afar, they look like photographs; but, get in close and you can appreciate Lechoszest's handiwork.

See more of his spectacular portraits:

