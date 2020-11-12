Freediver and photographer Dan Legend captures the magic of the ocean in his alluring underwater images. His photos showcase swimmers as they're submerged in the cerulean water and interact with the creatures within it, offering a look into a world that many of us might never have the chance to explore.

While these pictures are sure to inspire the wanderlust in all of us, some of Legend’s most compelling pieces feel like they are not of this world. They turn the landscape topsy-turvy—literally. One particular image is oriented sideways to show the ocean as a wall that a diver is attempting to penetrate. Legend snapped the photo just as the sun was casting—and the water was reflecting–fiery rays. The effect looks less like water and more like lava, which adds a surrealist quality to the image.

Legend’s popular Instagram account is full of ocean views. “I live in the Caribbean so I am pretty lucky to be surrounded by crystal clear waters,” he tells My Modern Met. But though he lives in a prime location, Legend is strategic about how and when he captures photos. “I try to shoot at first light or dusk for the best colors and choose to shoot people most of the time.” These decisions offer a fresh take on the beloved genre of underwater photography.

