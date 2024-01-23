Rare Photo of a Crab-Eating Macaque Wins World’s Largest Underwater Photo Contest

The world's largest underwater photo contest has revealed the results of its coveted competition and the winners are spectacular. Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, gave out over $120,000 in prizes to photographers in 14 different categories, as well as the overall winner.

Photographer Suliman Alatiqi made a big splash in this year's competition. Not only did his photo of a crab-eating macaque win Best in Show, but the photographer also won two different categories. The macaque image topped the Portrait category and another photo of whitetip reef sharks in Mexico took home the win in the Wide-Angle category.

Thousands of images from photographers hailing from 90 countries entered the contest. The wide-ranging categories allow these photographers to show off their abilities, whether they are documenting conservation stories or creating a fashion shoot underwater. And by giving these underwater photographers a platform, the Ocean Art Contest is shining a spotlight on the diversity found within underwater photography.

Check out some of our favorite winners and finalists below and see the full gallery on the Underwater Photography Guide website.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

Underwater Photography Guide organizes the contest, which is the largest underwater photography competition in the world.

