Rare Photo of an Amazon River Dolphin Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year

The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest provides a glimpse of the extraordinary beauty that resides under the sea—and this year was no exception. This prestigious contest garnered more entries than ever, with photographers from 72 different countries submitting 6,000 photos. In the end, it was an image of an endangered river dolphin that earned American photographer Kat Zhou the title of 2023 Underwater Photographer of the Year.

Zhou's over-and-under view of the Amazon river dolphin is a rare delight. These animals, which were placed on the IUCN's Endangered List in 2019, are slowly disappearing as more people settle along Brazil's Amazon River. This brings the animals in closer contact with humans and, unfortunately, the results are not positive.

“In dark, tannic waters, Kat has created a striking composition capturing this rarely photographed and endangered species in a precision composition,” shared judging chair Alex Mustard. “This is by far the best image we've ever seen of this species, whose numbers are declining at an alarming rate.”

Zhou's victory lap included being named Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year, as well as the overall winner. The double win is a sure sign that the California-based photographer is one to watch.

While incredible wildlife dominated many categories, Brett Eldridge took home a prize for photographing a decidedly different subject. His discovery of a single-engine World War II airplane and his subsequent imaging is a fascinating look at what happens when manmade items are left to decay. Eldridge's image isn't just for artistic purposes, as Mustard reminds us. There is also a deeply scientific motive behind this type of photogrammetry modeling.

“Underwater photogrammetry, that creates a three-dimensional panorama of the subject is a recent technique in underwater photography that has proved incredibly useful for studying reefs and wrecks. Allowing academics to study in detail measure and visualized the underwater world, without going down there. Yet Brett’s image also reveals how eye-catching these images can be, rewriting the rules of wreck photography underwater, and providing the world with its first view of this crashed World War II fighter.”

Learn more of the stories behind the winning images below and check out all of the finalists on the Underwater Photographer of the Year winner's gallery.

