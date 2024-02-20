A haunting photo of a free diver coming upon the skeletal remains of a whale earned Sweden's Alex Dawson the title of 2024 Underwater Photographer of the Year. This stark reminder of the effects of whaling beat out over 6,500 images taken by underwater photographers around the world to earn the top prize.

“Photographed in the toughest conditions, a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to slaughtered whales. The masterful composition invites me to consider our impact on the great creatures of this planet,” shares judging panel chair and acclaimed underwater photographer Alex Mustard.

“Since the rise of humans, wild animals have declined by 85%. Today, just 4% of mammals are wildlife; the remaining 96% are humans and our livestock. Our way needs to change to find a balance with nature.”

American photographer Lisa Stengel was named Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year for her rare glimpse of a mahi mahi catching a sardine in the waters off of Mexico. Her ability to capture this decisive moment made the judges excited about her future in the field.

Dawson and Stengel's images are just two of the worthy winners in the contest, with awards also given out across 12 other categories that include Behavior, Wide Angle, Wrecks, and Portrait. And, given that the contest is based in the UK, there are also several awards specifically for UK photographers or images shot in UK waters.

From concerned citizens pushing a sperm whale back out to sea to an adorable blenny peering out from a shell, the winning images help paint a complex picture of the ocean. In doing so, they help us understand a bit more about the challenges the aquatic world faces, as well as the magic of the world that lives below the surface.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Underwater Photographer of the Year competition.

Photographers compete in numerous categories, including several reserved for UK photographers.

Over 6,500 images from underwater photographers around the world were entered into the 2024 competition.

