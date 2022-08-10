Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood

By Margherita Cole on August 10, 2022
Cardboard Sculptures by Warren King

Artist Warren King reimagines the possibilities of cardboard in his series of figurative sculptures. Although they resemble the texture and sheen of wood from afar, these three-dimensional works of art are actually carefully constructed from cardboard that has been cut and folded to create mesmerizing planes and angles. The inspiration for these striking statues comes from King's Chinese heritage.

“I don’t have any sort of formal art education, but I’ve always had some interest in drawing and building things,” he explains to My Modern Met. Prior to becoming a full-time artist, he worked as an engineer and then in software for many years. It wasn't until he began making props for his children's school theater productions that he was exposed to sculpting with cardboard. “About eight years ago, I was taking a sabbatical from work and decided to try making some human figures. One thing led to another, and now I’m doing art full time.”

Creating figurative sculptures soon became a way for King to get in touch with his ancestry. “Having grown up in the Midwest as a child of immigrants, I didn’t have much exposure to my cultural roots,” King continues. “So I use my art now as a means to reconnect to that part of my history.”

Many of his pieces are based on real people that he has met during his travels to China or in his day-to-day life living in NYC's Chinatown. “The first series of figures that I made were based on people from my parent's hometown in China, and later I did a series based on family stories,” he adds. “I recently moved close to the Chinatown neighborhood in NYC, and my latest pieces have been inspired by the vibrant community of people living and working there.”

Some of King's work will be on view at Pearl River Mart in Soho in 2023. You can keep up to date with his latest projects by following him on Instagram.

NYC-based artist Warren King creates incredible sculptures from cardboard.

Cardboard Sculptures by Warren King

He began constructing these pieces eight years ago during a sabbatical.

Cardboard Sculptures by Warren KingCardboard Sculptures by Warren King

King's art is inspired by his family roots.

Cardboard Sculptures by Warren KingCardboard Sculptures by Warren King

Many of the figures are based on people from his parent's hometown in China.

Cardboard Sculptures by Warren KingCardboard Sculptures by Warren KingCardboard Sculptures by Warren KingCardboard Sculptures by Warren KingWarren King: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Warren King.

Related Articles:

Storybook Woodland Creatures Come Alive in Needle-Felted Sculptures

Forgotten Fabric Scraps Find New Life as Charming Animal Sculptures

Wood and Resin Pair Perfectly To Create Beautiful Minimalist Animal Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Red Statues of Putin Riding a Tank Pop Up in Parks Around the World
Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages
Contemplative Sculptures Capture the Essence of Creatures in the Animal Kingdom
Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture
Artist Shares How He Sculpts Realistic Clay Figurines of Celebrities and Pop Culture Icons

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Angels Emerge From the Walls in Amazing Life-Sized Relief Sculptures
Vintage Typewriters Are Taken Apart and Reassembled Into Movable Bird Sculptures
Storybook Woodland Creatures Come Alive in Needle-Felted Sculptures
Japanese Ceramicist Handcrafts Fanciful Sculptures of Enchanting Exotic Fruits
Dynamic Sculpture Doubles as a Handrail To Lead You up a Steep Set of Stairs
Ethereal Fabric Sculptures Resemble Colorful Clusters of Marine Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]