Giant Lifelike Animal Sculptures Made Entirely From Upcycled Cardboard

By Margherita Cole on February 7, 2023
Upcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh Gluckstein

When we think about famous sculptures, marble and bronze are the types of materials that come to mind. Josh Gluckstein, however, embraces a more commonly found medium for his creative practice. The London-based artist crafts realistic animal sculptures by upcycling cardboard into different silhouettes.

Gluckstein began using cardboard during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In lockdown, with limited resources and lots of time to think, I began to experiment with recycled cardboard,” he told My Modern Met. “The accessibility and versatility of cardboard with its many tones and textures, allows me to capture unique details and raw emotion of the animals that inspire them, all whilst creating zero waste. ”

From maned lions to orangutans, Gluckstein covers a breadth of animal diversity. The inspiration for his subjects comes from his travels through Asia, Africa, and South America. And while it may sound limiting to work with just cardboard, Gluckstein makes the most out of the material by manipulating it into different shapes and textures to mimic the appearance of fur. Then, when the basic form is complete, he will add the last details with paint.

Scroll down to see more sculptures by Gluckstein, and be sure to follow the artist on Instagram so you never miss an update.

London-based artist Josh Gluckstein creates realistic portraits of animals entirely from cardboard.

Upcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh Gluckstein

He began upcycling this material during the COVID-19 lockdown when he was working with limited resources.

Upcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh Gluckstein

Gluckstein manipulates the cardboard in a variety of ways to create different tones and textures.

Upcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinUpcycled Cardboard Sculptures by Josh GlucksteinJosh Gluckstein: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Josh Gluckstein.

