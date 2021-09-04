Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers

Who doesn't love the idea of a bountiful bouquet? Well, artist Janet Pulcho creates massive, human-sized blooms that can live forever. Her series of large watercolor paintings capture the ethereal beauty of different flowers, from poppies to peonies.

“I like florals for their aesthetics,” Pulcho tells My Modern Met. “There is enough ugliness in the world and I believe that my paintings can bring something beautiful and inspiring into other people’s life.” In each piece, the flower stems are depicted as floating in the air with a white or black background. This simple composition highlights the complexity of each plant.

Pulcho's attention to detail is akin to vintage botanical illustrations. All of the details that are often forgotten in real-life flowers are magnified and glorified in her paintings so that viewers can map the veins in the leaves and the complex anatomy of a flower's center. She attributes her masterful still-life drawing skills to practicing every day and painting from life wherever possible.

You can purchase original paintings via Pulcho's website, and keep up with the artist's creative journey by following her on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho creates amazing watercolor paintings of flowers.

Watch these videos to see Pulcho at work:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Жанна Пульчо🌸WATERCOLOR (@janetpulcho)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Жанна Пульчо🌸WATERCOLOR (@janetpulcho)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Жанна Пульчо🌸WATERCOLOR (@janetpulcho)

Janet Pulcho: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janet Pulcho.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Animals Into Botanical Gardens in Colorful Watercolor Paintings

Hyperrealistic Watercolor Paintings Perfectly Recreate the Delicate Beauty of Flower Petals

Artist Turns Used Tea Bags Into Miniature Canvases for Daily Watercolor Paintings