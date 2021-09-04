Home / Painting / Watercolor Painting

Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers

By Margherita Cole on September 4, 2021
Flower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Who doesn't love the idea of a bountiful bouquet? Well, artist Janet Pulcho creates massive, human-sized blooms that can live forever. Her series of large watercolor paintings capture the ethereal beauty of different flowers, from poppies to peonies.

“I like florals for their aesthetics,” Pulcho tells My Modern Met. “There is enough ugliness in the world and I believe that my paintings can bring something beautiful and inspiring into other people’s life.” In each piece, the flower stems are depicted as floating in the air with a white or black background. This simple composition highlights the complexity of each plant.

Pulcho's attention to detail is akin to vintage botanical illustrations. All of the details that are often forgotten in real-life flowers are magnified and glorified in her paintings so that viewers can map the veins in the leaves and the complex anatomy of a flower's center. She attributes her masterful still-life drawing skills to practicing every day and painting from life wherever possible.

You can purchase original paintings via Pulcho's website, and keep up with the artist's creative journey by following her on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho creates amazing watercolor paintings of flowers.

Flower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet PulchoFlower Paintings by Janet Pulcho

Watch these videos to see Pulcho at work:

Janet Pulcho: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janet Pulcho.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Animals Into Botanical Gardens in Colorful Watercolor Paintings

Hyperrealistic Watercolor Paintings Perfectly Recreate the Delicate Beauty of Flower Petals

Artist Turns Used Tea Bags Into Miniature Canvases for Daily Watercolor Paintings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Transforms Animals Into Botanical Gardens in Colorful Watercolor Paintings
Beautiful Watercolor Studies Capture the Tranquility of Nature
Watercolorist Carries On Centuries-Old Tradition by Painting Ethereal Designs on Silk
10 Essential Watercolor Painting Tips for Artists of Every Skill Level
Artist Turns Used Tea Bags Into Miniature Canvases for Daily Watercolor Paintings
10 of the Best Watercolor Pencil Sets That Beginners and Professionals Love

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exquisite Watercolor Paintings Capture the Shimmering Sight of Swimmers Enjoying the Water
Exquisite Watercolor Paintings Imagine the Human Body Intertwined With Nature

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.