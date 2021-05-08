Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength

Creating portraits that capture the complexity of an individual is not an easy task. However, London-based painter Rosso Emerald Crimson‘s series of expressive portraits are up to the challenge. Using an array of textured techniques and a keen sense of realism, she renders the external and internal beauty of different women and girls. Each of these cool-faced figures beckons the viewer to look closer at their otherwordly depiction and understand what they are trying to say.

“I use portraiture and self-portraiture to explore and analyze myself and the world around me,” Crimson tells My Modern Met. “Taking inspiration from personal memories along with observations from real life and imagination, the imagery I create often unveils the vulnerability and strength of the human condition.” Her paintings are based on real-life models, whom the artist transforms into “personas” that “resonate with the viewers at various levels of the subconscious mind.” Likewise, these female characters tend to embody themes of identity, femininity, and beauty, as well as political and ethical issues.

“I have learned in the academic painting tradition and in years of practice, I developed a contemporary version of realism which combines elements of abstract expressionism, mixed media, and occasionally collage to create a visually engaging pictorial language,” Crimson continues. Her distinct style features an impressionistic rendering of the figure—often from the shoulders up—that is framed by a highly textured background made up of bold scrapes of color. These additions dazzle the eye.

You can purchase prints and originals of Crimson's work via her website, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Artist Rosso Emerald Crimson explores the human condition in her series of expressive portraits.

Rosso Emerald Crimson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosso Emerald Crimson.

Related Articles:

Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds

Visually Pleasing Swim Portraits Capture the Hypnotic Symmetry of Indoor Pools

Native American Artist Covers Historical Ledgers With Portraits of Indigenous Peoples [Interview]