Photographer Accidentally Captures Amazing Shot of a Shooting Star Over an Erupting Volcano

There are some landscape images that are so enchanting you’d think they were out of a storybook. Such is the case with a photo by renowned photographer Daniel Kordan. In 2016, he was leading a photography workshop in Kamchatka, Russia, when the Klyuchevskaya volcano was in the midst of an eruption. While the lava alone is a spectacular sight, it was made even more magical with a meteor that is barreling above it. And best of all, Kordan was in the right place at the right time to serendipitously record it all.

The scenic picture showcases Klyuchevskaya from afar. “We stayed with my group at camp close to a small pond,” Kordan recalls to My Modern Met. “We caught reflections of volcanoes and accidentally I also caught a shooting star during a long exposure of 25 seconds.” The mirroring effect adds a level of charm to the scene, as the not-quite symmetry offers an abstracted view of what was going on in the sky.

This incredible image is available to purchase as a print on Kordan's website. He also has images from many of his other series, including Greenland's hidden gems, fireflies in Japan, and the Milky Way mirrored onto the world's largest salt flat.

The serendipitous volcano photo of Klyuchevskaya is just one of Daniel Kordan's breathtaking landscape images. Here are more that showcase mountains and/or the night sky.

Daniel Kordan: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Kordan.

Related Articles: