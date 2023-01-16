Home / Art / Sculpture

Massive Sculpture of a Geometric Woman Pops Up in a Train Yard

By Margherita Cole on January 16, 2023
Pressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David Mesguich

When we think of unexpected installations or graffiti art in general, we don't often imagine something life-size. However, artist David Mesguich uses his background in graffiti and years of creative experience to push the boundaries of his experimental projects. His piece, Pressure 1.2, features a massive geometric sculpture of a female figure gesturing with one raised arm, which Mesguich constructed in his studio before abandoning it near a train yard in Nantes, France.

“I wanted to confront my past practice of being a vandal to my work as a contemporary artist while questioning the concept of control of beings and spaces,” Mesguich tells My Modern Met about the work. Positioned by a fence with one arm hanging over the side, Pressure 1.2 stands at about 4 meters high, or 13 feet. The impressive size of this polygonal sculpture, coupled with the striking angular style, of its execution, makes it a very noticeable fixture of the otherwise industrial area. “It speaks of the balance I have to face between my work as a graffiti writer and as a contemporary artist,” he adds.

Interestingly, Pressure 1.2 involves more than just the sculpture of a woman. After installing the statue, Mesguich also painted the word “user” on a freight car parked close to the piece. This aspect lasted only for a day until the train ultimately left its position. But the sculpture remained where it was, stuck between the fence, until a storm damaged it, sometime later.

Scroll down to see more photos of Pressure 1.2, and be sure to follow Mesguich on Instagram so you never miss an update.

Artist David Mesguich installed a massive sculpture of a polygonal woman near a train yard in Nantes, France.

Pressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David MesguichPressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David Mesguich

Titled Pressure 1.2, this piece stands 4 meters tall, or about 13 feet.

Pressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David MesguichPressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David Mesguich

Mesguich painted the word “user” on a freight car in the background to add to the installation.

Pressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David MesguichPressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David MesguichPressure 1.2 Sculpture Installation by David Mesguich

Watch this video for more insight into how the sculpture came together:

David Mesguich: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Mesguich.

Related Articles:

Giant Animal Sculptures Question the Practice of Hunting for Game Trophies

Wooden Sculptures of People and Animals Look Like Pixelated Glitches in Real Life

Contemporary Sculptures Reimagine Ancient Greek Statues Through Striking Minimalism

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Makes Massive Sand Drawings That Will Eventually Be Swallowed by the Tide
Contemporary Furniture Inspired by Classical Art Brings Treasures of the Past Into Our Homes
Pope Francis to Return 2,500-Year-Old Parthenon Sculptures Back to Greece
Monumental Ceramic Coral Reef Installation Is a Swirling Combination of Beauty and Awareness
Awe-inspiring Hyperrealistic Sculptures Seemingly Bring Historical Figures Back to Life
Artist Hides Giant Wooden Troll Sculptures in Western Australia for Everyone To Find

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Surprisingly Heart-Wrenching History of Robert Indiana’s ‘LOVE’ Sculptures
Explore the History Behind the Awe-Inspiring Trevi Fountain in Rome
Artist Faithfully Recreates a Full-Scale Model of the Heidelberg Letterpress Out of Paper
Giant Animal Sculptures Question the Practice of Hunting for Game Trophies
15 Great Sculptors Who Changed the History of Art
300 Demonstrators Recreate the Hair of Iranian Teenager Nika Shahkarami

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]