Home / Art / Sculpture

Wooden Sculptures of People and Animals Look Like Pixelated Glitches in Real Life

By Margherita Cole on November 14, 2022
Wooden Sculptures by Han Hsu Tung

Taiwanese artist Han Hsu-Tung brings wood into the digital age with his unique sculptures. He carves realistic representations of human figures and animals that are nearly lifelike, if not for the blips of pixels that “interrupt” the image. As a result, these modern touches make it look as though the three-dimensional forms are merely paused in their motions, and that they could continue to load at any moment.

Although these pieces have a modern flair, they are assembled using traditional methods and soft varieties of wood. This combination allows Han to merge the past and present to create a vision that is all his own. While the bulk of the sculpture is exquisitely rendered, he deviates from the conventional route by intercepting the rest of the work with strategically placed blocks of wood. Shaped like cubes, these additions extend beyond the silhouette, like pathways for movement.

Han captures all varieties of figures in this style, from people to animals. One of his most recent finished pieces, for example, features a male rider on top of a large horse. Here, Han purposefully carves the faces of the two subjects with traditional realism and shifts the sculpture into pixels further down the body, making it seem as though their anatomy is blurred by the movement of the horse galloping.

You can keep up to date with the Han's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Taiwanese artist Han Hsu-Tung creates exquisite sculptures out of wood.

Wooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu Tung

His carvings of people and animals look like they're glitching out.

Wooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu Tung

Each work features distinct cubes that make it look as though the sculpture is still loading pixels.

Wooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu TungWooden Sculptures by Han Hsu Tung

Han Hsu-Tung: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Han Hsu-Tung.

Related Articles:

Contemporary Sculptures Reimagine Ancient Greek Statues Through Striking Minimalism

Artist Transforms Discarded Scrap Metal Into Exquisite Animal Sculptures

Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Reflective Sculptures Emphasize the Importance of Being in the Present
22 Enlightening Facts About the Statue of Liberty
Massive Sculpture With 1,600-Pound Moving Chains Examines the Long History of American Slavery
Contemporary Sculptures Reimagine Ancient Greek Statues Through Striking Minimalism
Artist Turns Meme-tastic Internet Cats Into Equally as Funny Sculptures
Clock and Glasses Repairman Upcycles Spare Parts Into Incredible Animal Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms Discarded Scrap Metal Into Exquisite Animal Sculptures
Hefty Tree Trunks Are Twisted and Knotted Into Surreal Sculptures
Japan’s 14th Annual Wara Art Festival Unveils Massive Rice Straw Sculptures
Artist Compresses Classical Sculptures Into Small Marble Cubes
Brad Pitt Debuts His First Sculpture Collection at a Finnish Art Museum
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.