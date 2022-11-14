Wooden Sculptures of People and Animals Look Like Pixelated Glitches in Real Life

Taiwanese artist Han Hsu-Tung brings wood into the digital age with his unique sculptures. He carves realistic representations of human figures and animals that are nearly lifelike, if not for the blips of pixels that “interrupt” the image. As a result, these modern touches make it look as though the three-dimensional forms are merely paused in their motions, and that they could continue to load at any moment.

Although these pieces have a modern flair, they are assembled using traditional methods and soft varieties of wood. This combination allows Han to merge the past and present to create a vision that is all his own. While the bulk of the sculpture is exquisitely rendered, he deviates from the conventional route by intercepting the rest of the work with strategically placed blocks of wood. Shaped like cubes, these additions extend beyond the silhouette, like pathways for movement.

Han captures all varieties of figures in this style, from people to animals. One of his most recent finished pieces, for example, features a male rider on top of a large horse. Here, Han purposefully carves the faces of the two subjects with traditional realism and shifts the sculpture into pixels further down the body, making it seem as though their anatomy is blurred by the movement of the horse galloping.

Han Hsu-Tung: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Han Hsu-Tung.