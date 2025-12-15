Artists David J Rodriguez and Lyora Pissarro marry painting and sculpture by way of lighting. Together, they have produced Unfolding Radiance: a circular, illuminated work of art that combines Pissarro’s oil painting with Rodriguez’s relief forms. The 36-inch-diameter piece features organic elements that recall layered rock or sediment. Each jagged shape is slightly raised, allowing for the LED lighting to reach behind and in front of the individual forms. Anchored in the center with a sphere—symbolizing both the sun and the moon—Unfolding Radiance represents both a physical place and an ethereal state of being.

Like the world it’s inspired by, Rodriguez and Pissarro’s collaboration experiences lighting changes. There are seven distinct light modes, meant to evoke “a sense of presence, serenity, and expansion.” A viewer can experience all of them over the course of 40 minutes. Otherwise, they can choose the light mode that corresponds with how they want to experience the piece.

“Unfolding Radiance is guided by light as an emotional language,” Pissarro shares with My Modern Met. “Each shift in illumination alters the atmosphere of the room, casting a distinct mood that slowly transforms the viewer’s sense of presence. The piece invites a personal dialogue—allowing the viewer to choose the light that resonates in that moment and return to it as a point of reflection, letting the work meet them differently each time.”

There is a tranquility that comes from viewing Unfolding Radiance. Like the sun rising or setting, we can stop to bask in the beauty of its light and appreciate how it subtly changes the work. “We hope it offers a moment of calm, a place for the eye to rest, the mind to exhale, and a gentle reminder to slow down,” Pissarro says. Rodriguez echoes the sentiment of gentle awareness: “We hope this invites the viewer to engage, selecting the light that speaks to them and witnessing how its resonance shifts over time.”

The piece was recently presented at Design Miami at Tuleste Factory’s “Keep it Curious.”

Watch Unfolding Radiance illuminate in the video below:

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David J Rodriguez.

