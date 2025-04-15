Salone del Mobile 2025: Designers Impress With Dynamic Sculptural Lighting Fixtures

In a sea of exhibitors at the 2025 Salone del Mobile, Moooi stood apart for its beautiful display of furnishings created by emerging and internationally known designers. Their lighting, in particular, was captivating in its sculptural quality and movement, demonstrating how these fixtures can also become works of art.

Standouts include Umut Yamac‘s Perch series. These lamps, which look like paper origami birds, are elegant in their design and functional in the soft light they diffuse. Even better, they are also small pieces of kinetic sculpture, with the birds able to gently rock back and forth on their perches. Somehow, the concept works well both when used for sconces of singular birds, as well as for impressive clusters sitting on a light tree.

Movement is also part of the intrigue for Moooi's Raimond II series. First designed by Raimond Putts in 2009, these perfect spheres punctuated by LED lights continue to impress. As they twist and turn, the lights cast remarkable shadows, becoming a contemporary disco ball that mesmerizes. For Salone del Mobile, the brand's composition of spherical lights included several different models and demonstrated the transformative quality of lighting in a space.

One of the brand's newest lighting fixtures, Serpentine, almost appears as a series of interlocking paper fans. Designed by the Swedish design studio Front, the elegant suspension lamp provides diffuse lighting as its twists and turns appear to be in perpetual movement.

By working with individual designers, Moooi keeps its offerings fresh and innovative. Proving that design can be both artistic and practical, their display at Salone del Mobile lived up to its theme—A Life Extraordinary. To see where you can purchase these stunning lamps, use Moooi's store locator, which includes physical locations and online shops.

