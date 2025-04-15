Home / Design / Furniture

Salone del Mobile 2025: Designers Impress With Dynamic Sculptural Lighting Fixtures

By Jessica Stewart on April 15, 2025

Moooi at 2025 Salone del Mobile

In a sea of exhibitors at the 2025 Salone del Mobile, Moooi stood apart for its beautiful display of furnishings created by emerging and internationally known designers. Their lighting, in particular, was captivating in its sculptural quality and movement, demonstrating how these fixtures can also become works of art.

Standouts include Umut Yamac‘s Perch series. These lamps, which look like paper origami birds, are elegant in their design and functional in the soft light they diffuse. Even better, they are also small pieces of kinetic sculpture, with the birds able to gently rock back and forth on their perches. Somehow, the concept works well both when used for sconces of singular birds, as well as for impressive clusters sitting on a light tree.

Movement is also part of the intrigue for Moooi's Raimond II series. First designed by Raimond Putts in 2009, these perfect spheres punctuated by LED lights continue to impress. As they twist and turn, the lights cast remarkable shadows, becoming a contemporary disco ball that mesmerizes. For Salone del Mobile, the brand's composition of spherical lights included several different models and demonstrated the transformative quality of lighting in a space.

One of the brand's newest lighting fixtures, Serpentine, almost appears as a series of interlocking paper fans. Designed by the Swedish design studio Front, the elegant suspension lamp provides diffuse lighting as its twists and turns appear to be in perpetual movement.

By working with individual designers, Moooi keeps its offerings fresh and innovative. Proving that design can be both artistic and practical, their display at Salone del Mobile lived up to its theme—A Life Extraordinary. To see where you can purchase these stunning lamps, use Moooi's store locator, which includes physical locations and online shops.

Moooi stood apart from the other exhibitors at the 2025 Salone del Mobile with its captivating sculptural lighting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moooi (@moooi)

Moooi at 2025 Salone del Mobile

Standouts include Umut Yamac's Perch series, with moving lamps that look like paper origami birds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moooi (@moooi)

Perch light by Moooi

Perch light by Moooi

Perch light by Moooi

Perch light by Moooi

Raimond Putts' interlocking metal spheres punctuated by LED lights cast remarkable shadows, becoming a contemporary disco ball that mesmerizes.

Raimond Putts lamps for Moooi

Raimond Putts lamps for Moooi

Raimond Putts lamps for Moooi

One of the brand's newest lighting fixtures, Serpentine, almost appears as a series of interlocking paper fans.

Serpentine light by Moooi

Serpentine light by Moooi

Serpentine light by Moooi

Moooi: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Moooi.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
