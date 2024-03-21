Dirt Bike With Saw Blade Wheels Seamlessly Drives Across Frozen Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CboysTV (@cboystv)

Driving over frozen bodies of water are always impressive feats, due to the skill and care needed to cross ice. In cold conditions, people have also gotten good at switching out their tires to match the frozen ground. But recently, a YouTube channel decided to swap out their dirt bike tires for an unusual replacement—saw blades.

CboysTV is a popular YouTube channel with approximately 3.25 million subscribers. Most of their videos involve modifying vehicles in new and inventive ways to see what is possible, or doing wild stunts with existing motorcycles and cars. Their latest invention features a bright red Honda dirt bike with circular saw blades instead of tires. In a previous video, they already rode a dirt bike over a frozen lake, but they seem to have wanted a new challenge, which inspired them to remove tires from the equation entirely.

Surprisingly, the blades double incredibly well as wheels, allowing the rider to drive across the lake and turn with ease. Later on in the video, they trade the icy terrain for the traditional dirt of a course, and the bike does equally well here. It's effective but also extremely dangerous, as falling off of the bike could have more severe consequences for the rider. Still, it is a thoroughly entertaining watch and an impressive feat of engineering.

Some of CboysTV other inventions include installing a set of wheels on a jet ski, creating a 6-foot-tall dirt bike, and building the world's fastest toilet (yes, you read that correctly). You can watch the rest of their videos on their YouTube channel.

The creative team at CboysTV recently posted a video where they swapped out of the wheels on a dirt bike for circular saw blades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CboysTV (@cboystv)

The tire substitutes work surprisingly well, first on ice and then on dirt.

CboysTV: YouTube | Instagram

h/t: [The Awesomer]

Related Articles :

Stunt Rider Uses His Dirt Bike To Surf a Wave in Tahiti

Epic Video of a Professional Biker on a Breathtaking, Death-Defying Ridge

One Man’s Amazing 82,500 Mile Motorcycle Adventure