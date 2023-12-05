Action-Packed Winners of the 2023 Red Bull Illume Image Quest

Red Bull once again celebrates the world's best adventure sports photography with the 17th annual Red Bull Illume Image Quest. And for the first time in history, a female photographer has been named the overall winner. Australian photographer Krystle Wright took home the big win for her beautiful image of climber Angela VanWiemeersch illuminated in a crack, deep within Utah's Long Canyon.

Wright was emotional when speaking about her win, which came after her work was evaluated by an expert panel of over 50 judges. “This is incredible. I wanted to earn my place in this industry and my work to get recognized,” she shared. “Red Bull Illume is the only platform that truly recognizes what we do.”

In addition to Wright, nine other photographers and videographers were singled out for their work in various categories. Notable wins include Lorenz Holder‘s colorful photo of BMX biker Senad Grosic doing a trick amid a pastel-colored apartment complex in Spain.

All of the winners will join the top five finalists in each category for a unique exhibition, beginning in Sölden, Austria, with the images displayed on 2 x 2 meter outdoor lightboxes until December 21, 2023. The exhibition also travels to Germany for the Berlin Travel Festival and then to Salzburg’s Hangar-7, before setting off to illuminate other parts of the world. The winners, along with the top 250 photos, can also be viewed in the limited-edition Red Bull Illume 2023 Photobook, which is available for pre-order now.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Red Bull Illume Image Quest.

This unique photo contest celebrates the world's best adventure sports photography.

Winner, Reels of Instagram, Videographer: © Gabriel Marwein / Red Bull Illume, Athlete: Dolph Graham Kharrinam, Location: Lower Lachumiere, Shillong, India

“Me and Dolph were planning to shoot for a short film. We never planned this. We were looking for good spots for our film and fortunately, we just gave this a try and it came out well. This could actually be our first intro to the film, we thought. Then I asked Dolph: “Let's try and put some sounds on it”. We thought of using some music, but we wanted to do something different. I actually had no recording device other than my phone. I took it out and recorded the audio step by step, and it was right on track on what we wanted with our film.”

