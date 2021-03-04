15 Tissue Paper Flower Tutorials on How to Craft Your Own Beautiful Blooms

Home / Crafts

Tissue Paper Flowers

Photo: Stock Photos from Ignia Andrei/Shutterstock
Bouquets of flowers are a beautiful way to brighten your decor. But real botanicals have a distinct downside; they’ll eventually wilt. (It’s a good reason to press them.) But with paper flowers, you’ll never have to worry about their eventual shriveling. It’s a good reason to try and craft your own blooms.

When creating these faux flowers, there are many types of papers you can use. Of them, tissue paper ranks among the most popular because of its ubiquity; you can find it in the gift wrap section of many stores. It’s also inexpensive and comes in a variety of hues, allowing you to tailor the blooms with a certain color scheme or event. And with the addition of materials like pipe cleaners and staples, you can have your own bustling bouquet in no time.

Want to learn how to make tissue paper flowers? Scroll down for an essential supply list as well as DIY tutorials you can try from home.

 

Supply List for Tissue Paper Flowers

Tissue Paper Flowers

Photo: Stock Photos from Catherine Murray/Shutterstock

Depending on the tutorial you’re following, the supplies needed for tissue paper flowers might vary. But if you’re looking for a place to start, this brief list will cover the essentials. It also highlights one of the great things about tissue paper flowers: you don't need a ton of hard-to-find supplies to begin. A quick trip to your local craft store (or a few mouse clicks) will do.

 

Tissue paper

Tissue Paper

Blick | $4.55+

You’ll always need tissue paper! Available in a variety of colors, you might opt for a multi-hued pack to give your bouquet a rainbow appearance. Or, if you’re looking for a certain color scheme, look for a limited palette pack.

 

Scissors

Scissors

Fiskars | $22.47

You don’t need a super fancy pair of scissors as tissue paper is easy to trim. A standard pair should do. But if you know you’ll be trimming a lot of tissue paper, make sure you choose sharp scissors. That way, your cuts will be clean and quick.

 

Pipe cleaners

Pipe cleaners act as stems for your tissue paper flowers. Like tissue paper itself, this material is easy to find at most craft stores and comes in a variety of colors to match or accent your blooms.

 

Stapler

Stapler

Bostitch | $9.99

Many tutorials will instruct you to secure the center of your flowers using staples. Your basic stapler will work just fine for this and should be able to secure many layers of tissue paper.

 

How to Make Tissue Paper Flowers

How to Make Tissue Paper Flower

Photo: Stock Photos from Olya Detry/Shutterstock

Do you learn by watching others? If so, you're in luck—YouTube has a lot of great paper tutorials. Some offer general instructions for crafting flowers while others focus on specific blooms. But if you'd prefer written instructions and photos, we've found some of those, too. Scroll down to see what Pinterest has to offer.

 

DIY Tissue Paper Flower Tutorial 

 

Easy Method for Creating Tissue Paper Flowers 

 

How to Make Round Flowers

 

How to Make Paper Roses

 

Tutorial for Smal Flowers

 

4 Easy Ways to Make Paper Flowers

 

Tulip Tutorial 

 

“Flower Stick” Tutorial

 

Tissue Paper Peonies

 

Tissue Paper Poppies

 

Easy and Fast Tissue Paper Flowers

 

How to Make Tissue Paper Flowers in Four Ways

 

DIY Marigold Tutorial 

 

Tissue Paper Flowers DIY

 

Tissue Paper Garland

 

Show off your paper flowers when you join our DIY & Crafts: Ideas and Projects group on Facebook!

 

