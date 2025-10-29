Home / Nature

This Rock in Arizona Is Shaped Like Snoopy Lying on Top of His Doghouse

By Regina Sienra on October 29, 2025
Snoopy rock in Arizona

Photo: billperry/Depositphotos

Snoopy is going through somewhat of a renaissance. The iconic comic strip dog is universally beloved, being at the center of new Apple TV specials, merch lines, and of course, memes. Still, even with all the people who have become obsessed with Snoopy recently, you could say the cartoon dog’s biggest admirer is no other than Mother Nature. In fact, there’s a massive rock in Sedona, Arizona, that is shaped like Snoopy. It has affectionately been known as Snoopy Rock for a while now.

The rock looks doesn’t just look like Snoopy though; it looks like the beloved dog lying on his back atop his famous red doghouse. The iconic pose seems to appear across three rock formations, which make up Snoopy’s head, belly, and feet respectively. Even better, some say you can make out his friend Woodstock sitting on top of his nose, although others say it looks more like Lucy’s head.

Understandably, many people have wondered if the accuracy of the shape is the work of AI, but it isn’t. Plenty of visitors have recorded their experience hiking around the area, additional to the fact that Snoopy Rock is visible from Uptown Sedona.

If you’d like to explore Snoopy Rock, local hikers’ description of the trek ranges from easy to moderate due to the 550-foot elevation. You’ll also need to take into consideration that the final stretch can be somewhat steep, and the trail is easily missed. The hike is 2.6 miles long and generally takes between two and two-and-a-half hours to complete. You can start your adventure from either Sombart Lane Trailhead or Schnebly Hill Trailhead, which are just off State Route 89A. Once you reach the top, you’ll have unbeatable views of Uptown Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon, and Thunder Mountain.

If you can’t make the trek, you can still have some fun spotting Snoopy’s shape in the work of local photographers, such as Cassy Arch, who has captured the rock formations as part of her sweeping landscape photography. Tourist organizations like Visit Sedona are also proud of Snoopy Rock, making it part of their identity. After all, who wouldn’t want to have such a reliable and clever friend in their backyard?

Snoopy has been a beloved figure for decades, but you could say its biggest admirer is actually Mother Nature.

Snoopy inflatable

Photo: tinx/Depositphotos

A massive rock in Sedona, Arizona, is shaped like Snoopy, and has affectionately been known as Snoopy Rock for a while.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Sedona, Arizona (@visitsedona)

The rock looks like Snoopy lying atop his famous red doghouse; and no, it’s not AI!

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por @cassyarchphotography

Sources: See if you can spot Lucy at Snoopy Rock; Snoopy Rock at The Wanderers Guide

Related Articles:

Peanuts Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary With a Snoopy Haute Couture Makeover

Bayley the Adorable Dog Looks Like a Real-Life Snoopy

Drone Ingeniously Engineered To Look Like Snoopy Flying Around on His Doghouse

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Storm Chasers Venture Into Hurricane Melissa and Capture Its Eerie Eye Wall on Video
Maine Orchard Wins “Best Corn Maze” in the Nation for Fourth Consecutive Year
Japanese Art of Shinrin-Yoku, or “Forest Bathing,” Is Beneficial for Us All
Discover Why Antarctica’s ‘Blood Falls’ Runs Red
Couture Dress Is Alive and Glows in the Dark Thanks to Millions of Microalgae
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Is Celebrating 100 Years of Its Renowned Bonsai Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Magnolias Are So Old That They’re Pollinated by Beetles
You Can Visit This Eternal Flame Flickering Under a Waterfall
Learn About the Japanese Technique of Relocating—Rather Than Cutting Down—Trees
Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video
Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor
Scientists Say Underwater Volcano May Soon Erupt Off Oregon’s Coast

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.