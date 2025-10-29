This Rock in Arizona Is Shaped Like Snoopy Lying on Top of His Doghouse

Snoopy is going through somewhat of a renaissance. The iconic comic strip dog is universally beloved, being at the center of new Apple TV specials, merch lines, and of course, memes. Still, even with all the people who have become obsessed with Snoopy recently, you could say the cartoon dog’s biggest admirer is no other than Mother Nature. In fact, there’s a massive rock in Sedona, Arizona, that is shaped like Snoopy. It has affectionately been known as Snoopy Rock for a while now.

The rock looks doesn’t just look like Snoopy though; it looks like the beloved dog lying on his back atop his famous red doghouse. The iconic pose seems to appear across three rock formations, which make up Snoopy’s head, belly, and feet respectively. Even better, some say you can make out his friend Woodstock sitting on top of his nose, although others say it looks more like Lucy’s head.

Understandably, many people have wondered if the accuracy of the shape is the work of AI, but it isn’t. Plenty of visitors have recorded their experience hiking around the area, additional to the fact that Snoopy Rock is visible from Uptown Sedona.

If you’d like to explore Snoopy Rock, local hikers’ description of the trek ranges from easy to moderate due to the 550-foot elevation. You’ll also need to take into consideration that the final stretch can be somewhat steep, and the trail is easily missed. The hike is 2.6 miles long and generally takes between two and two-and-a-half hours to complete. You can start your adventure from either Sombart Lane Trailhead or Schnebly Hill Trailhead, which are just off State Route 89A. Once you reach the top, you’ll have unbeatable views of Uptown Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon, and Thunder Mountain.

If you can’t make the trek, you can still have some fun spotting Snoopy’s shape in the work of local photographers, such as Cassy Arch, who has captured the rock formations as part of her sweeping landscape photography. Tourist organizations like Visit Sedona are also proud of Snoopy Rock, making it part of their identity. After all, who wouldn’t want to have such a reliable and clever friend in their backyard?

