Flight Attendant Sits on Floor To Hold the Hand of Passenger Experiencing Flying Anxiety

We all have fears we face on a daily basis. But, that doesn’t mean they are easy to overcome. Sometimes, we need help from a compassionate person to get us through a trying time. A Delta flight attendant named Floyd Dean-Shannon did just that with a passenger experiencing anxiety aboard a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to New York City.

The passenger was nervous before the flight even took off. Every unknown sound was disturbing to her, and at one point she began crying. That's when Dean-Shannon went over to help. He began to comfort her; the sweet act was captured by fellow passenger Molly Simonson Lee, and the photo shows the flight attendant sitting on the floor and holding the hand of the unidentified person. He wasn't going anywhere.

Dean-Shannon sat with the passenger for nearly 10 minutes and eased her fears by taking some of the mystery out of flying. “He just was so reassuring, so calming and said, ‘You know what? I got you,'” Lee recalled. “‘I'm gonna be there for you, just anything you need to let me know.' And he was so wonderful and reassuring. With every little noise, she'd be like, ‘What's that?' He's like, ‘That's okay. That's just the jet bridge pulling away' or whatever the case may be. And that really helped her.”

Lee shared the photo on Facebook, where it has since gone viral. “He didn't have to do that, you know, and to just see someone extend their heart in that way to a stranger was just beautiful to me, and I wanted to capture it,” she expressed. “I just really hope that Floyd gets what he deserves, which is everyone's love, everyone's praise, everyone's admiration. I'm so happy that he's getting that recognition. And I really hope it leads to good things for him.”

h/t: [Upworthy]

