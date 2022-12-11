86-Year-old Flight Attendant Has Been Flying the Skies for 65 Years, Breaking World Records

When Bette Nash was a teenager in the early 1950s, she took her first flight out of Reagan National Airport. Nash said she fell in love with “the spiffy appearances and gracious manners of the crew members.” Shortly after in 1957, she started her career in aviation with Eastern Airlines, which eventually became American Airlines. More than 65 years later, Nash continues her career in the industry, making her the world’s longest-serving flight attendant according to Guinness World Records.

Much has changed since Nash first started working for the airline; Eisenhower was president, flights didn’t require reservations, and tickets were just $12. Passengers would even buy life insurance from a vending machine before boarding. She looks back on this era of flight with fondness, a time when she wore white gloves and served lobster to the Kennedys.

Nash also looks back on her start in aviation with an appreciation for the advances of today. Technological modernizations have helped with day-to-day tasks. “Gone are the days of hand-written tickets, stickers for seat assignments, and chalkboards,” she mused.

Other improvements in the industry have been welcomed by the flight attendant. Nash was once subject to surprise home visits to ensure she wasn’t living with a man (flight attendants had to remain single), and weight check-ins to ensure she maintained a certain weight. (Now, requirements like those do not exist.)

As one of the more senior flight attendants, she has been able to choose her preferred route, and for most of Nash’s career, she has stuck with the New York to Washington D.C. to Boston shuttle. She says it allows her to come home every night and stay with her son who has a disability, whom she takes care of. “I wanted to be home every night. It wasn't a choice for me,” Nash said.

After all these years, Nash enjoys her job and takes pride in working as a flight attendant. “It’s just been the perfect career path. It’s given my love of people an outlet, and I like to think I’ve given good service to others,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoy my three-minute conversations onboard. And I’m often amazed at the interesting work, travels, and lives people have.” Passengers feel the same towards Nash. “I fly hundreds of thousands of miles a year, but these are always my best flights when Bette is on the plane,” said one passenger.

Nash has no plans to clip her wings and end her career in aviation. “As long as I have my health and I’m able, why not work. It’s still fun,” Nash says. “Plus, I’ve at least made my Diamond Jubilee, just like Queen Elizabeth!”

h/t: [ABC7]

