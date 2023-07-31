Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Zookeeper Cures Orangutan’s Morning Sickness With Pregnancy Tea

By Margherita Cole on July 31, 2023
Photo: Denver Zoo

Anyone who has gone through pregnancy knows that it's not an easy time. This doesn't apply to just humans either. An orangutan named Eirina at the Denver Zoo was having difficulty with her first pregnancy and even experiencing morning sickness. Fortunately, a quick-thinking zookeeper had just the thing to help her feel better.

Animal Care Specialist Cindy C. remembered that during her own pregnancy, a certain tea aided her upset stomach. So, she prescribed the same antidote to Eirina. “As this is Eirina’s first pregnancy, our animal care specialists are carefully monitoring her to ensure everything goes smoothly for our mom-to-be and her new bundle of joy,” the Denver Zoo says. “Early in her pregnancy, they noticed she wasn’t feeling well in the morning and was showing signs of morning sickness. Our animal care and health teams decided to try giving Eirina a special pregnancy tea to help soothe her tummy.”

The Denver Zoo team made sure that the concoction was safe for Eirina to drink before offering her a cup, complete with a straw. A video on Instagram shows that the ape was all too happy to sip the drink, and came back again and again for more of the beverage. “We’re happy to share that this tea has worked wonders!” the Denver Zoo shares. “After her morning tea, Eirina is more active and seems to feel better throughout the day. This just so happens to be the same tea that Animal Care Specialist Cindy C. drank when she was pregnant, so she’s delighted that this remedy is helping Eirina feel better as well.”

Eirina, an orangutan at the Denver Zoo, was suffering from morning sickness so a zookeeper gave her pregnancy tea which worked wonders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Denver Zoo (@denverzoo)

h/t: [People]

