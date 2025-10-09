Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

World’s Best Wildlife Photographers Come Together in New Book To Shine Light on the Plight of Pangolins

By Jessica Stewart on October 9, 2025
Pangolin curled up

Photo: Chad Cocking/Remembering Wildlife

Remembering Wildlife is a book series that uses stunning visuals to educate the world about endangered wildlife, and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the series has released its biggest book to date. 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife features not only some of the best images from previous books and winners of a photo contest, but it also contains a section of photographs of the world’s most trafficked animal—the pangolin.

Taken by the world’s leading wildlife photographers, this section gives incredible insight into the elusive pangolin. Native to Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, these animals are threatened by their use in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. In fact, according to Remembering Wildlife, one pangolin is plucked from the wild by a poacher every five minutes. While most of us will never have an in-person encounter with a pangolin, these critically endangered animals have slowly become a symbol for animal conservation.

All proceeds from the anniversary edition of Remembering Wildlife will go toward pangolin conservation projects. “Pangolins are fascinating and endearing creatures, most closely related to mongooses and cats, and each has its own individual character. The size of the illegal trade in pangolins may be higher than we know,” explains Margot Raggett MBE, founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife. “Fortunately, there are conservationists, researchers, vets, and volunteers all lending their energy and determination to a fight they are resolute they won’t lose. It is they we will support with funds from this book.”

Over the past 10 years, Remembering Wildlife has raised more than $1.68 million for conservation causes, from caring for white rhinos to providing livestock guarding dogs to reduce the number of farmers killing cheetahs. The series is the perfect example of the impact that art can have on important causes such as wildlife conservation.

Scroll down for a preview of the incredible pangolin imagery found in the book and then order your copy online directly from the Remembering Wildlife website.

10 Years of Remembering Wildlife is the anniversary edition of a photo book series created to educate the world about endangered animals.

Pangolin

Photo: Hendri Venter/Remembering Wildlife

Baby pangolin

Photo: Suzi Eszterhas/Remembering Wildlife

Portrait of a pangolin

Photo: Armand Grobler/Remembering Wildlife

The book features incredible pictures of the critically endangered pangolin, which is under threat from poachers.

Pangolin walking

Photo: Naun Amable Silva/Remembering Wildlife

Pangolin in a tree

Photo: Pete Oxford/Remembering Wildlife

Pangolin in a tree

Photo: Marcus Westberg/Remembering Wildlife

Pangolin on a camera trap

Photo: Will Burrard-Lucas/Remembering Wildlife

All of the proceeds will go toward pangolin conservation projects.

Cover of 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife

Remembering Wildlife: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Remembering Wildlife.

