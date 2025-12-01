Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Gramma the Galapagos Tortoise, Oldest Resident of the San Diego Zoo, Dies at 141

By Regina Sienra on December 1, 2025

Gramma, a Galapagos tortoise known for being the oldest animal in the San Diego Zoo, has died at about 141 years old. Born in her native habitat on the Galapagos Islands, her caretakers weren’t sure about her exact age. But what they did know is that she spent almost a century delighting visitors and serving as a beacon for conservation efforts around this endangered species.

The team devoted to her care had been following her bone conditions, which arose due to her advanced age, for some time. But sadly, as the issues worsened, the team had to make the heartbreaking yet humane decision to relieve her of the pain she was certainly experiencing.

Having arrived at the zoo between 1928 and 1931, Gramma’s life at the San Diego Zoo spans nearly the entire history of the institution itself. “It is astonishing to consider what Gramma lived through in her lifetime,” wrote the zoo in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Through decades of technological advancement, she went from appearing in a handful of black-and-white photographs to becoming an ever-endearing social media star. Her care specialists affectionately called her ‘the Queen of the Zoo,’ and she truly was.”

At 141 years of age, Gramma was born into a completely different world, and witnessed many historical events. Namely, her lifespan comprised than 20 U.S. presidents, two world wars, and two pandemics. If she was born in 1844, as estimated, Gramma was as old as the Washington Monument. NPR notes that it was also the year the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal cornerstone was set and the Greenwich Meridian was established.

“Caring for such a remarkable tortoise was a privilege,” adds the San Diego Zoo. “Gramma’s devoted care team shared that she particularly loved romaine lettuce and cactus fruit. In her memory, we invite you to enjoy a generous, fruit-filled salad, a special tribute for a very special tortoise.”

To stay up to date with this formidable institution and its animal habitants, make sure to follow the San Diego Zoo on Instagram.

Gramma, a Galapagos tortoise known for being the oldest animal in the San Diego Zoo, has died at about 141 years old.

 

San Diego Zoo: Website | Instagram

Sources: How a 'sweet and shy' tortoise outlived empires and survived two world wars

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
