Sacramento Zoo Welcomes a Healthy and Adorable Baby Giraffe to Its Family

The Sacramento Zoo has just welcomed its newest member and possibly its cutest one. On January 22, 2023, Shani the giraffe gave birth to a healthy female calf—much to the delight of the zookeepers as well as animal lovers on social media. Just a day later, the zoo posted a couple of adorable images of the baby giraffe. “We are thrilled to announce that Shani’s calf is healthy and nursing well from mom,” the zoo team wrote.

The zookeepers weren't completely certain about the pregnancy and fully realized it only a few days before the birth. It wasn't until January 18 that Shani was moved to the maternity area to be monitored. “Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” they added to the announcement.

With the birth of the calf, the Sacramento Zoo is now home to six giraffes. Shani's baby is also the 21st calf to be born at the Sacramento Zoo since the species was introduced to the area in 1954. Despite the high number, the birth is as exciting as any other arrival, and the zoo team is keeping the public up to date with any new developments as well as sharing some endearing videos of the mom and the calf.

Despite being only a few days old, the little giraffe is getting ready to get to scout the grounds. “Shani and her calf have been spending time together inside the giraffe barn, and it sure looks like our little gal has found her legs and is ready to explore a little further!” the zoo's team wrote in the caption of a video of the calf running around the maternity stall of the giraffe barn, where both mom and baby have been spending the last few days.

“Starting tomorrow, the pair will have the opportunity to venture out into the side yard just off the main giraffe habitat near the barn. The ability to see them will be weather dependent, and mom and calf will always have the choice whether to stay in the barn or come outside.”

An official debut day for the creature will be announced sometime in the future. It is, however, subject to the health and welfare of both mom and baby. Not only do they need bonding time together, but the little one needs to be introduced to the other giraffes.

In the meantime, some lucky guests may have a chance to catch a glimpse of the baby giraffe. According to the zoo, the best shot at seeing them will be between 11:00 AM and noon. “After this initial trial period, we will continue introductions to the rest of the herd, and Mom and calf will eventually have access to the full yard.”

To stay up to date with Shani the giraffe and her baby, you can follow the Sacramento Zoo on Instagram and Facebook. You can also plan your visit by visiting the SacZoo website.

