Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters

By Emma Taggart on July 13, 2021
Disney Character Digital Art by Samuel MB

As a child, did you ever imagine stepping into your TV screen to hang out with your favorite cartoon characters? Of course, this isn’t possible, but artist, actor, and primary school teacher Samuel MB imagines a reality where it could be. The avid Disney fan uses Photoshop to create images that depict him hanging out with his favorite fictional characters every day.

Samuel first became interested in merging real life with cartoons as a child, when he saw Robert Zemeckis’ comedy film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? “I liked the combination of animation and live action,” he tells My Modern Met. “Years later, I learned to use Photoshop, and now I like to create photos by combining cartoons in real life.”

Since then, Samuel has created countless photo manipulations that celebrate his life-long love of animation. Each image takes several hours to complete, from coming up with the idea to rendering the final result. “The first thing you need is a good photo idea,” Samuel explains. “Sometimes I am doing everyday things at home and suddenly I am inspired to create a photo. Other times, inspiration comes to me from watching Disney movies.” Once he’s decided on the image he wants to make, Samuel begins finding the frames he needs from the Disney movies. He then opens Photoshop to begin digitally inserting each character into his photographs of real-life scenes.

Samuel mainly creates at-home scenarios, using photos of his own house. From dancing in his living room with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to checking out the fridge snacks with Mulan, each photo brilliantly captures a fantastical reality where the cartoon world meets real life.

In some images, Samuel even creates the impression that he’s been friends with Disney characters his whole life. He edited his own baby photo to include baby Hercules, Tarzan, and a pudgy Emperor Kuzco cuddling up to him. In another image, he photoshopped himself with the same characters —but as adults—to make it look as though they grew up together.

Check out Samuel’s Disney photo mashups below and find more from his portfolio on Instagram.

Artist, actor, and primary school teacher Samuel MB uses Photoshop to make it look like he’s hanging out with Disney characters.

Disney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MB

His whimsical images capture a fantastical reality where the cartoon world meets real life.

Disney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Charcter Digital Art by Samuel MB

Samuel even makes it look like he’s grown up with some of his favorite fictional characters.

Disney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MB

His photo manipulations look like a childhood dream come true!

Disney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBDisney Character Digital Art by Samuel MBSamuel MB: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Samuel MB.

