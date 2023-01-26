Doja Cat Showed Up Covered in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for the Schiaperelli Fashion Show

Home / Design / Style

By Margherita Cole on January 26, 2023

Doja Cat is known for making a splash with her unconventional ensembles, and her latest look is no exception. The American singer appeared at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show in a monochromatic red outfit, matching the artfully rendered makeup covering her skin. While it may be hard to tell from afar, the textured bubble-like appearance is due to 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were hand-applied to Doja Cat's face, head, and arms to make the transformation one to remember.

In preparation for this makeup feat, Doja Cat collaborated with British makeup artist Pat McGrath and Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, using Dante's Inferno as the inspiration for the fiery red aesthetic. The entire process took nearly five hours, during which time, Doja Cat had to patiently allow the makeup team to do their work. “Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the amazing Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja's Inferno' look for Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection,” McGrath said. “Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with Team Pat McGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

As soon as Doja Cat set foot at the show in Paris, all eyes were understandably drawn to the bold fashion statement. While some found the approach too daring, others praised the artist for pursuing such a unique vision. And in fact, no details were spared, as every part of the outfit tied the makeup together, from the bright bodice to the beaded knee-length skirt and red boots.

American singer Doja Cat stunned audiences at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath and designer Daniel Roseberry spent five hours putting the look together, which included applying 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

Doja Cat has dubbed the striking red look “Doja's Inferno,” after Dante Alighieri's Inferno, which was the inspiration for the transformation.

Watch this video to see how they put Doja Cat's look together:

h/t: [Elite Daily]

