RIP Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music and Universally Beloved Philanthropist Dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter and country music icon whose philanthropic efforts, charming personality, and glittering style made her one of the most beloved entertainers of all time, has died at the age of 80.

Her passing was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a clip posted to social media.“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he begins. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

A statement from her family reads, “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.”

Born in Tennessee in 1946, she was the fourth of 12 children. At age 6, she started playing guitar and singing in her grandfather’s church, which inspired her to start writing her own songs a year later. Parton moved to Nashville after finishing high school in 1964. There, she played in clubs and wrote songs for other artists until her big break—a co-starring role in The Porter Wagoner Show—helped her land her first record deal.

Soon came the hits. She achieved her first country No. 1 in 1971 with the song “Joshua.” Two years later, she released “Jolene,” which was both a country No. 1 and also charted on Billboard’s Hot 100. In 1980, Parton starred in 9 to 5 with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, with her theme song for the movie becoming her first No. 1 single on the Hot 100.

In 1992, her song “I Will Always Love You,” written almost 20 years prior as a farewell to Wagoner as a creative partner, became a smash hit in the voice of Whitney Houston. As the landmark song in the soundtrack of the movie The Bodyguard, it spent 14 consecutive weeks atop the charts. “It was a worldwide thing. It was in a movie; it was No. 1. I thought, ‘Wow. I wrote that little song,’ ” she told People Magazine. “That’s when I felt my worth as a songwriter. I thought, ‘This is my gift, and I’m going to do the best I can with it.’ ”

Parton sold more than 100 million records around the world. Her talents earned her 11 Grammy awards, 10 Country Music Association awards, seven Academy of Country Music awards, and landed her two Academy Award nominations, as well as an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work.

Looking back at her humble origins, Parton created the Dollywood Foundation in 1988, which provide educational resources to children. Most notably, she created The Imagination Library. Inspired by her father’s own illiteracy, the effort has donated millions of books globally to inspire children to read. In a little over three decades since its inception, the Imagination Library has gifted more than 332 million books.

Following the announcement of her passing, musicians and luminaries across generations have paid tribute to Parton’s expansive legacy. “There will never be another quite like Dolly Parton. She was the ultimate singer, songwriter, actress, performer, and philanthropist,” shared the team behind The Muppets, alongside some images of when Parton guest hosted on The Muppets Show. “She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off.”

Musician Jack White simply posted a picture of Parton in her early days with the caption, “Instant Sainthood.” Meanwhile, country singer Kacey Musgraves said, “This really really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she’s with her Carl Dean.”

Fellow country star Reba McEntire wrote, “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth . Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang. Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter and country music icon, has died at age 80.

Her philanthropic efforts, charming personality, and glittering style made her one of the most beloved entertainers of all time.

A statement from her family reads, “Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.”

Following the announcement of her passing, musicians and luminaries across generations have paid tribute to Parton.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Reba McEntire (@reba)

The team behind The Muppets shared some images from her time on The Muppets Show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Muppets (@themuppets)

Musician Jack White wrote “Instant Sainthood.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Country singer Kacey Musgraves also paid her respects.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx)

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Listen to Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton Sing a Duet of ‘Jolene’