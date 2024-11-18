Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nashville Public Library Foundation (@nplfoundation)

Dolly Parton is more than just a music legend—she’s a dedicated philanthropist with a passion for giving back. One cause especially close to her heart is early childhood literacy. Through her Dollywood Foundation, which oversees the renowned Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she’s now supporting Nashville’s youngest learners with a $4.5 million investment. The generous donation will be used to launch the Nashville Public Library’s new early literacy initiative, Begin Bright.

According to the Nashville Public Library Foundation (NPLF), Parton’s investment is the largest in the charity’s 27-year history. Begin Bright aims to give every Nashville child an early start in reading by placing Little Libraries, filled with curated, high-quality books from Parton’s Imagination Library, in local kindergartens and childcare centers. Additionally, each location will receive a collection of resources from the Nashville Public Library.

Parents and teachers will also have access to on-demand digital training, lesson plans, and development resources. NPLF also plans to study the Begin Bright program’s impact, with the goal of revolutionizing early literacy in the Nashville area and beyond. “I really believe this partnership can make a huge impact on inspiring a love of reading for children and families.” Parton said in a statement. “And one of the best parts is that Nashville can once again light the way for the nation.”

NPLF also made a statement on how grateful they are for Parton's incredible contribution. “We are humbled by Ms. Parton’s incredible act of generosity,” said the foundation’s president, Shawn Bakker. “Not only has The Dollywood Foundation given all the books necessary to fulfill a key pillar of the program, but the historic financial contribution will enable the Library to accelerate the launch of this program within the fiscal year.”

Bakker adds, “Dolly Parton is a transformational figure in worlds of philanthropy and literacy, and we are thrilled to partner with her and excited about the impact this promises to have on our city.”

Begin Bright is set to roll out the program in the Spring 2025. Find out more about the inspiring initiative on the Nashville Public Library Foundation website.

