Home / Inspiring / Good News

Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative

By Emma Taggart on November 18, 2024

Dolly Parton is more than just a music legend—she’s a dedicated philanthropist with a passion for giving back. One cause especially close to her heart is early childhood literacy. Through her Dollywood Foundation, which oversees the renowned Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she’s now supporting Nashville’s youngest learners with a $4.5 million investment. The generous donation will be used to launch the Nashville Public Library’s new early literacy initiative, Begin Bright.

According to the Nashville Public Library Foundation (NPLF), Parton’s investment is the largest in the charity’s 27-year history. Begin Bright aims to give every Nashville child an early start in reading by placing Little Libraries, filled with curated, high-quality books from Parton’s Imagination Library, in local kindergartens and childcare centers. Additionally, each location will receive a collection of resources from the Nashville Public Library.

Parents and teachers will also have access to on-demand digital training, lesson plans, and development resources. NPLF also plans to study the Begin Bright program’s impact, with the goal of revolutionizing early literacy in the Nashville area and beyond. “I really believe this partnership can make a huge impact on inspiring a love of reading for children and families.”  Parton said in a statement. “And one of the best parts is that Nashville can once again light the way for the nation.”

NPLF also made a statement on how grateful they are for Parton's incredible contribution. “We are humbled by Ms. Parton’s incredible act of generosity,” said the foundation’s president, Shawn Bakker. “Not only has The Dollywood Foundation given all the books necessary to fulfill a key pillar of the program, but the historic financial contribution will enable the Library to accelerate the launch of this program within the fiscal year.”

Bakker adds, “Dolly Parton is a transformational figure in worlds of philanthropy and literacy, and we are thrilled to partner with her and excited about the impact this promises to have on our city.”

Begin Bright is set to roll out the program in the Spring 2025. Find out more about the inspiring initiative on the Nashville Public Library Foundation website.

Dolly Parton just invested $4.5 million in the Nashville Public Library's early literacy program, Begin Bright.

Begin Bright aims to give every Nashville child an early start in reading by placing Little Libraries, filled with curated books from Parton’s Imagination Library, in local kindergartens.

Nashville Public Library Foundation: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: Nashville Public Library Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Partner on Major New Early Literacy Initiative

Related Articles:

Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Dolly Parton Receives $100M Courage and Civility Award From Jeff Bezos for Her Charity Work

Dolly Parton Is Giving Free Books to Children Under 5 in California in 2023

7 Ways Country Legend Dolly Parton Quietly Gives Back to Make the World a Better Place

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day
Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground
11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life
Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment
Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Postcard Arrives 121 Years Late and Reunites Families in Wales
National Park Service Receives a Record-High Gift of $100M, the Largest Grant in Its History
Museum Offers Color-Blindness Glasses To Help Visually Impaired Visitors View Art in a New Way
Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket
22 Tennessee State Parks Provide All-Terrain Wheelchairs to Enhance Accessibility for All

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.