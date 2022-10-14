Home / Art / Drawing

Artist Spends Two Years Doodling Every Surface of His 12-Room Home [Video]

By Jessica Stewart on October 14, 2022

British artist Sam Cox (aka Mr. Doodle) is known for his bold black-and-white drawings. And while he's been known to doodle everyday items like cars and has even doodled an entire room, he really outdid himself with his latest project. After two years, 900 liters of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint, and 2,296 pen nibs, he covered the interior and exterior of his house in doodles.

He captured the entire process in a stunning two-and-a-half-minute stop-motion video that takes us through all 12 rooms of his home in Kent. In the video, we see the creative transformation of his home, as his doodles invade every surface. From bedsheets to chairs to a computer and even his clothes, nothing is left blank.

Cox first dreamed of the project when he was a teenager, and finally began putting it all together two years ago. He is quick to clarify that no CGI was used in the video: “The whole house is real, everything was doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled.” A little over 1,800 photographs were used to put together the animation, and he was able to keep the entire project a secret during the creation process.

The animation has racked up over 15 million views on Facebook in just two weeks, making the time and effort he put into the work well worth it. And while there's been some debate online about whether or not people would like to live in a doodle house, there's no doubt about the admiration fans have for his tenacity and willingness to make his childhood dream a reality.

Shortly, Mr. Doodle and his wife will be moving into the masterpiece. For them, it won't be a big change, as their current bedroom is already doodled. In the future, they're hoping to extend the work into the garden.

Mr. Doodle is known for his bold black-and-white drawings.

For his latest project, he spent two years doodling the interior and exterior of his 12-room house.

Mr. Doodle Doodle HouseDoodling on the WallMr. Doodle Doodle HouseDoodle House Exterior

Check out his storyboard for the animation versus the final product.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr Doodle (@mrdoodle)

Watch as Mr. Doodle gives a tour of his house.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr Doodle (@mrdoodle)

Mr. Doodle: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

All images via YouTube.

