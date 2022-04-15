Doodling Artist Chronicles His Romantic Journey in Interactive Exhibit

British artist Sam Cox creates bold, densely-packed drawings under the moniker Mr. Doodle. Made up of symbols, characters, shapes, and other motifs, these sprawling scribbles are as iconic as their creator. And while it may be hard to extract what is going on in these clustered pieces, most of their inspiration derives from Mr. Doodle's life. His first solo exhibition Mr. Doodle in Love has debuted at Shanghai K11 Art Museum and chronicles the artist's romance journey.

Featuring 108 new paintings, this show includes an array of Mr. Doodle's jottings with thick black lines, some of which illustrate his relationship with fellow artist Alena Cox (aka Mrs. Doodle) until their marriage in 2021. While the famous drawer is known for his use of black and white, this exhibition stands out for its display of colorful pieces, which highlight the new chapter of the artist's life.

“Mrs. Doodle and I are really happy to have worked on this exhibition together, it was so much fun to make all the pieces and then watch what my wife did with the colors that have given the works a whole new dimension,” Mr. Doodle tells My Modern Met. “I love seeing the photos of visitors in the exhibition, it’s so nice to see people enjoy these doodles that are based around things that are personal to us.” His scribbles encompass entire rooms, furniture, and floors of the exhibition to create a truly immersive experience for art lovers of all ages. Those who get inspired to create even have the opportunity to fill in some of the heart drawings in colorful crayons. Additionally, the artist is known for making impromptu visits to the show via a red telephone booth.

Mr. Doodle in Love will be on view until June 5, 2022, at Shanghai K11 Art Museum.

Avid drawer Mr. Doodle (aka Sam Cox) has opened a solo exhibition entitled Mr. Doodle in Love.

It explores the artist's romantic journey until his marriage in 2021.

The exhibition will be on view at the Shanghai K11 Art Museum until June 5, 2022.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mr. Doodle.

