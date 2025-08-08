Home / Store

Special Edition of Rock and Roll Blueprint Poster Traces the Genre From Its Inception to Now

By Sara Barnes on August 8, 2025
Special Edition Rock and Roll Poster by Dorothy

Rock and roll music is a special breed. It has a long and rich history that begins with a debt owed to blues, gospel, jazz, and country singers who paved the way for pioneers like Chuck Berry and Elvis. They, in turn, inspired a generation including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones—and it continues from there. If you’re a fan of the genre in its many iterations, UK-based design studio Dorothy has a poster you’ll want to hang on the wall of your music room or office.

The special-edition Rock and Roll Love Blueprint poster is a celebration of the wide-reaching musical style. Printed with gold foil on a deep black, uncoated paper, it celebrates over 1,400 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have played a significant role in the genre’s evolution. Dorothy has visualized all these names in the style of a circuit board you’d find on a guitar amplifier.

With its unique format, we can fully appreciate how these names are interconnected and how one producer, for instance, can lend their touch to multiple musical acts. And, seeing such expansive pathways, it confirms just how sprawling rock and roll is; how, within it, there are different styles such as the American folk revival (think Bob Dylan), glam rock (like David Bowie), and riot grrrl (such as Slater Kinney). Dorothy offers a fascinating look at it all.

Pick up this special-edition poster for yourself or your favorite music lover at My Modern Met Store. And while you’re there, check out other posters by Dorothy, like the U.S.A. Song Map.

The special edition of the Rock and Roll Love Blueprint poster celebrates the history of rock and roll music from its inception to the present day. There are 1,400 names arranged in the style of a circuit board on a guitar amplifier.

 

Special Edition Rock and Roll Poster by Dorothy

Dorothy USA Song Map

World Song Map Poster

World Song Map Poster

Hip-hop music poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Hip-hop music poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Hip-hop music poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Creative posters by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Creative posters by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Creative posters by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Creative posters by UK-based design studio Dorothy

