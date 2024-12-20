Home / Store

Illustrated Poster Featuring 350 Hip-Hop Artists Celebrates the Genre’s Rich Legacy

By Eva Baron on December 20, 2024

Hip-hop music poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy

Since its origins in the Bronx during the late 1960s and early 1970s, hip-hop has gained meteoric popularity. The genre encompasses a plethora of musical aesthetics, ranging from disco to rap and beatboxing to DJing. With an innovative poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy, hip-hop’s rich legacy can be found in one place.

The Inside Information: Boombox poster features over 350 of the world’s most influential hip-hop artists across time. They are each represented as miniature illustrated versions of themselves within a giant boombox, designed to look like one big house party. Guests at this soirée include Kid Kudi, Lil Kim, Notorious B.I.G, Wu-Tang Clan, OutKast, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne, among many others.

The poster also explores artists through geographic scenes, with a focus on West Coast, East Coast, Southern, and British hip-hop. All information is meticulously housed inside a boombox design, recalling the cultural significance of the device throughout hip-hop’s history. To enhance its browsability, the poster also features a numbered key that allows viewers to fully navigate the boombox map.

Hip-hop isn’t the only genre of music that Dorothy celebrates throughout its posters. The studio’s Alternative Love Blueprint poster highlights the impact of independent music, while the Jazz Love Blueprint poster embarks on an elegant tour of over 1,000 musicians, artists, songwriters, and producers who have shaped the genre.

The Inside Information: Sneakerheads poster offers another creative method of distilling history. The poster travels through key “sneaker moments,” whether it be the invention of vulcanized rubber by Charles Goodyear in 1839 or that of the first Nike Air Max in 1987. Similar to the Boombox poster, Sneakerheads contains all of its information inside of a massive shoe.

No matter their subject, these posters beautifully condense knowledge into thoughtful, display-worthy designs.

The Inside Information: Boombox poster is now available at My Modern Met Store, along with many other Dorothy designs. Also, if you’re a My Modern Met member, you get 15% of all orders—even items that are on sale.

Surprise a music fan in your life with these innovative music posters by Dorothy.

 

