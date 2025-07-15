Home / Design / Graphic Design

New Poster Celebrates Oasis During Their Much-Anticipated Reunion Tour

By Eva Baron on July 15, 2025

Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Earlier this month, Oasis kicked off its much-anticipated reunion tour in Wales, a feat 16 years in the making. In the coming months, Liam and Noel Gallagher, the two brothers behind the renowned English rock band, will travel around the world to cities such as Tokyo, Mexico City, Chicago, Sydney, and Buenos Aires. To celebrate the occasion, the UK-based design studio Dorothy has released a special-edition poster teeming with all things Oasis.

Printed on 150gsm matte art paper, the Colors of Oasis poster gathers 66 references from the band’s discography and history, assigning each a matching color. Champagne Supernova, for instance, receives an appropriately breezy shade of yellow, while Underneath the Sky is, unsurprisingly, represented by a clear blue. Besides featuring song titles like Wonderwall, Cigarettes & Alcohol, and Cast No Shadow, the poster also acknowledges locations significant to the band, including their iconic Supernova Heights home in London’s Belsize Park and their upbringing in the Manchester suburb of Burnage.

There are more humorous allusions peppered throughout the Colors of Oasis poster as well. Accompanied by a leathery orange, “Whisky a Go Go” acknowledges the venue of the band’s infamous 1994 L.A. show, which ended in disaster thanks to an incorrect set list and crystal meth. “Shite-Life,” on the other hand, is a nod to Liam’s insult to Blur during the 1996 Brit Awards show, following years of intense rivalry between the two Britpop bands.

The Colors of Oasis poster is the latest addition to Dorothy’s Color Chart collection, which is actually based on an original concept the studio designed for the Tate Galleries in 2016. So, this poster is more than simply a homage to a beloved music group. It’s also a meticulously researched and sensitively rendered object, perfectly suited not only for Oasis fans, but for those with a passion for graphic design as well. The poster also complements Dorothy’s previous offerings, whether they be dedicated to hip-hop or rock-and-roll.

To claim your own piece of Oasis history, head over to Dorothy’s website.

UK-based design studio Dorothy has created Colors of Oasis, a poster that gathers 66 references from the band Oasis' discography and history.

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis" hanging on a wall

Each reference is assigned a specific color, resulting in a visually pleasing and meticulously researched homage to one of the world’s most beloved rock bands.

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Detail from Dorothy's new poster "The Colors of Oasis"

Dorothy: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

