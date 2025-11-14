Clever Dinosaur Posters Take an “Inside” Look at Our Prehistoric Past

Looking for a fun but educational way to decorate your walls? An added bonus if it’s beautiful, too? Dorothy is a brand known for its clean aesthetic and clever imagery that will teach you a thing or two about art, music, and science. It does so in a way that draws connections—often literally—between the inner workings of its subject matter. One print might visualize the connection between rock and roll bands, while another will break open a boombox to celebrate hip-hop artists. Now, Dorothy has launched a print duo that’s perfect for kids and the young at heart. Inside Information: Tyrannosaurus Rex and Inside Information: Triceratops feature engaging illustrations of the two iconic dinosaurs, chock-full of facts about their other prehistoric friends.

The two educational dinosaur prints are a continuation of Dorothy’s Inside Information series. While the content changes from print to print, the illustration format remains the same. There is always the primary subject matter—the Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops, in this case—that’s been “opened” to reveal smaller illustrations within it. The two dinosaurs have tiny creatures filling their big bodies, which are labeled like a diagram to share the facts about what we see. Each poster features fascinating tidbits about 20 other dinosaurs. Some are peaceful herbivores, like the Stegosaurus, while others, like the Allosaurus, are scarier.

Inside Information: Tyrannosaurus Rex and Inside Information: Triceratops are three-color lithograph prints on 120gsm uncoated art paper. You can purchase them separately on Dorothy’s website or save money when you buy them as a bundle.

Inside Information: Tyrannosaurus Rex is designed around the terrifying t-rex. Its body is filled with tiny dinosaurs and numbered facts about each of them.

Likewise, Inside Information: Triceratops is an educational look at the Triceratops and many other herbivore dinosaurs.

Created with kids in mind, adults will love these prints, too.

