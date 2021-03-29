In my last tweet, you saw an astronaut’s view. Ever wonder what @SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience sees? Enjoy the views from the Eyes of a Dragon. pic.twitter.com/xQntPDBZSs — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) February 7, 2021

Those with a fascination for space exploration probably wonder what life is like for astronauts at the International Space Station. Even though they’re 250 miles (408 km) from Earth, the crew on Resilience—a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft—are still finding ways to connect with us and share their experiences. NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, for instance, has been tweeting from inside Resilience. He recently shared photos taken from the spacecraft and revealed the stunning aerial views of planet Earth and its atmosphere. Sitting at the window seat never looked so amazing.

The Missouri native became a NASA astronaut in 2009 and is currently serving as Crew-1 Dragon Resilience Commander. He and his team—pilot Victor Glover, physicist Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi—launched on November 15, 2020, and they will call the Resilience spacecraft their home for the next six months until a new crew takes over. This is Hopkins’ third trip to the International Space Station after previously serving as a flight engineer for Expedition 64. Before that, he was a member of the Expedition 37/38 crew which spent 166 days orbiting Earth.

As commander, Hopkins is responsible for all phases of flight, from launch to re-entry. However, he still has time to relax and enjoy the views. He shares photos of Earth from above as well as fascinating snapshots of smaller spacecrafts and equipment docking onto Resilience and being released. But his most incredible photos show how peaceful Earth looks from afar. Hopkins says, “Sometimes on a day off, you just have to stare at the clouds.”

Check out Hopkins’ views below and follow his mission updates on Twitter.

Crew Dragon Resilience watched Progress 76P depart @Space_Station today. Goodbye fellow space traveler! pic.twitter.com/BBI4VpQO8j — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) February 9, 2021

Crew Dragon Resilience got a new friend today. Welcome aboard Cygnus SS Katherine Johnson! pic.twitter.com/cSHSbah9QC — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) February 22, 2021

Crew Dragon Resilience watched as @NASA ground controllers released a pallet that will eventually burn up in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/pgQCx1ocSJ — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) March 11, 2021

Sometimes on a day off, you just have to stare at the clouds. Beautiful views from Crew Dragon Resilience. pic.twitter.com/7D2AwiOGd3 — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) March 22, 2021

Mike Hopkins: Twitter

h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

All images via Mike Hopkins.

