Artist Arranges Pressed Flowers in Glass Frames So You Can Admire Spring All Year Long

Flower pressing is a popular pastime of the Victorian era, but Russian artist Anna Zakirova (of Dry Flower Soul) is helping keep the tradition alive. She creates dried flower art that is encased within glass frames. Each pretty display is designed to hang on your wall or sit as a table centerpiece. The flowers and leaves will stay protected forever, allowing you to marvel at the beauty of springtime all year round.

From purple pansies to pretty poppies, Zakirova collects her botanicals from her own garden. She carefully presses each flower in a flower press, making sure to preserve the delicate petals. Her 2D floral arrangements are reminiscent of wild meadows in springtime. The artist also makes frames featuring dry fern leaves and herbs. These minimalist works look just like little forests.

Once the blooms are dry, the artist carefully arranges them into designs on white or black paper. The finished works are then placed inside traditional stained-glass frames which Zakirova makes herself. Some pieces come with a metal chain for hanging, while others are designed to sit on wooden stands crafted by Zakirova’s husband. Each piece looks good on both sides, so the free-standing designs can be admired from all angles.

Check out some of Zakirova’s dried flower and leaf art below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. If you want to adorn your walls with nature, you can buy her works on Etsy.

Anna Zakirova makes dried flower art encased within glass frames.

Each botanical is collected from her own garden.

Once pressed and dried, the artist arranges the flowers inside traditional stained-glass frames.

The delicate elements will stay protected forever, allowing you to admire the beauty of springtime all year round.

Anna Zakirova / Dry Flower Soul: Instagram | Etsy

h/t: [So Super Awesome]

All images via Anna Zakirova / Dry Flower Soul.

Related Articles:

Learn How to Press Flowers and Make Your Beautiful Blooms Last Forever

Glittering Resin Jewelry Immortalizes the Delicate Beauty of Real Flowers

25+ Blossoming Works of Art Made Out of Real Flowers

Local Volunteers Help Artist Suspend 500,000 Flowers Inside Toledo Art Museum