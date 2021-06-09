Home / Podcast

Street Artist Vhils on His Iconic Art Style and Creative Process [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on June 9, 2021
Street Artist Vhils on My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with street artist Alexandre Farto, better known as Vhils. Known for his groundbreaking carving and explosive street art, Vhils has made a name for himself by revealing thoughtful narratives behind city life. His work reimagines the role of graffiti as a method of reckoning with our past and celebrating our shared history.

We spoke with Vhils about his incredibly unique street art technique, his thoughtful creative process, and his recent move into crypto art. In this episode, we learn about how he grew as an artist and began making work with an even bolder impact. We also learn about how Vhils helps to uplift other growing artists.

We think you’ll enjoy hearing about the touching concepts and stories behind Vhils’ iconic style. This episode is a great listen for fans of street art who want to learn about a majorly successful artist and for people who are just looking for some inspiration to tell beautiful stories through art.

You can listen below or via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

Vhils: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Weibo 

