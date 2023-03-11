Home / Video

Video Captures What It’d Feel Like to Fall From the World’s Tallest Building

By Margherita Cole on March 11, 2023

Drone Video Shows The Fall From Burj Khalifa

For those who are afraid of heights, climbing to the top of a skyscraper may seem like a terrifying endeavor. While there are many tall buildings in the world, there is one that stands above the rest. At 2, 722 feet, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is currently the tallest building in the world. Artist André Larsen shows people what it would look like to fall from that extraordinary height.

Originally from Norway but currently based in Dubai, Larsen piloted a drone from the very top of the Burj Khalifa to the near ground. Watching the video is a surreal experience, making you feel like you are on the journey down this imposing skyscraper. There are 163 stories totals in total, and Larsen takes the drone down as close as he can to the majority of them. It feels like you're on a rollercoaster.

While the drone flies by the building, you are also able to catch glimpses of Dubai's incredible cityscape, including a body of water and many other spectacular buildings. Then, Larsen straightens the drone's course so it skates over the nearby surroundings—bringing the spectacular ride to an end.

Scroll down to watch the full video, and be sure to follow Larsen on Instagram and follow his YouTube to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Artist André Larsen expertly piloted a drone from the top of the Burj Khalifa to show what it would look like to fall from the tallest building in the world.

André Larsen: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [kottke]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
