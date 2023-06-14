Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Vibrant Paintings of Different Animals Living Harmoniously Together on Varied Landscapes

By Sara Barnes on June 14, 2023
Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Yellowstone”

The climate crisis is unavoidable, and it seeps into nearly every facet of our lives. Artist Antonio Segura, aka Dulk, expresses this idea through his colorful works that both celebrate nature’s biodiversity and consider its demise. His surreal paintings appear in his exhibition titled Heritage, now on display at Thinkspace in Los Angeles. The images are of animals that seem to be looking at what's beyond them. A variety of creatures confer amongst themselves and move in unlikely packs toward something better—perhaps toward land that is more hospitable to them.

The colorful images of whales, birds, foxes, and more are tied to Dulk’s travel memories. They include trips to Northern California to see the giant redwood trees, going to the desert southwest, and seeing the arctic circle in Alaska. Witnessing each place’s monumental beauty, however, is punctuated by a creeping feeling that climate change is a “fatal tide” that threatens to wash it all away. Dulk communicates this within the scope of his work.

The landscape and animals in Dulk’s acrylic paintings also include symbols of Indigenous culture. This is especially evident in the scenes from colder climates, which prominently feature emblems of Indigenous peoples. When thinking about the climate crisis, Indigenous people have practices that manage and care for their communities. They take stewardship of their land very seriously. By including symbols of Indigenous communities in his work, Dulk is reminding us that the way forward is looking to the traditions of the past and the people who originally inhabited the land.

Heritage is now on view at Thinkspace in Los Angeles until June 24, 2023.

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Grand Teton”

Acrylic Painting by Dulk

“Everglades”

Acrylic Painting by Dulk

“Kenai Fjords”

Dulk Show at Thinkspace
Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Grand Canyon”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Everglades”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Acadia”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Glacier Bay”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Smoky Mountains”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Volcanoes”

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Channel Islands”

Heritage is now until June 24, 2023.

Surreal Painting by Dulk

“Denali”

Dulk: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All photos via Birdman. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thinkingspace.

