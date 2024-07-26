Mesmerizing Paintings Come to Life When Exposed to Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

From 3D paintings to textile landscapes, artists around the world are pushing the boundaries of art with experimental mediums. Now, Beijing-based artist Lesouls is taking creative innovation to an extraordinary level. His breathtaking acrylic paintings undergo a dramatic transformation when exposed to a lit match, revealing hidden layers and effects that illuminate the canvas.

Lesouls shares videos on Instagram where you can watch his paintings transform right before your eyes when he introduces them to fire. His landscapes, often featuring solitary figures or couples in remote settings, are impressive in their own right; but, once the flame comes in close proximity to the canvas, they're visually elevated. Suddenly, hidden details like petals, leaves, paths, and the moon magically emerge.

Lesoul's work is often compared to sorcery by his followers, but like any great magician, he keeps his secrets well-guarded. The precise method he uses to blend light, fire, and smoke into his paintings remains a mystery. However, in one Instagram post showcasing a campfire that seemingly ignites, Lesouls describes his work as “an electronic art installation that can be used continuously.”

Many of his works seem to use a special pigment that only reveals its secrets when exposed to heat or light. In others, Lesouls seems to use real fire on specific parts of the canvas, giving the impression that certain areas contain some sort of igniting material. No matter how he does it, each interactive painting grabs your attention and sparks your imagination, blending art with reality in a way that feels truly magical.

Check out some more interactive artworks below and you can find even more on Lesouls' Instagram.

Beijing-based artist Lesouls creates acrylic paintings that magically transform when lit with a match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Each fantastical painting grabs your attention and stirs your imagination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Many painted landscapes appear to incorporate real fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Others include actual sparklers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Lesouls even incorporates real smoke in some pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

The method the artist uses to blend various elements into his paintings remains a mystery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Like any great magician, Lesouls keeps his secrets well-guarded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lesouls (@lesoulsart)

Lesouls: Website | Instagram

All images via Lesouls.

Related Articles :

Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs

Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat

Surreal Paintings of Birds Evoke the Mysteries Always Present in the Natural World