This Trio of Abstract Painting Classes Will Transform You Into a Master of the Art

Abstract Acrylic Painting Bundle

There is a long, rich history of abstract painting. From Jackson Pollock to Mark Rothko, many famous painters have expressed themselves through the abstract. And while it can seem intimidating to break away from the figurative, there are plenty of tips and tricks to help you along the way.

This is why we're now offering an Abstract Painting Bundle. This bundle includes three of our popular online courses and offers over five hours of instruction from talented artists. Nitika Alé, who is known for her ethereal floral abstracts, shares several of the techniques she uses and she also shows how you can take any object and transform it into something abstract. Megan Elizabeth demonstrates how she takes inspiration from dappled light and records those feelings on the canvas. And she also speaks about how artists can let go and free themselves up to work abstractly.

Luiza Niechoda‘s abstract landscapes have a geometric, pixelated feel, and in her three-hour masterclass, she'll take you step by step through her creative process. Along the way, you'll even have the opportunity to stretch your own canvas and prepare a color mixing chart that will last for years.

This trio of online classes will give you all the tools you need to take your abstract paintings to the next level, whether you are a beginner or already love working with acrylics. For just $95, you'll receive three courses—Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape PaintingDream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, and Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with AcrylicsBy purchasing the bundle with all three courses included, you get a savings of over 20%, as opposed to purchasing them individually.

So get ready to let go, get abstract, and enroll today.

We are celebrating the great tradition of abstract painting with a special bundle of classes.

This trio of courses includes over 5 hours of instruction on how to paint abstractly using acrylics.

Learn to create an abstract painting

Abstract Painting Bundle

Abstract Painting Bundle

If you purchase the bundle, you'll save over 20% of what you would pay if you enrolled in the courses individually.

Abstract painting techniques

Learn to paint abstractly

How to create a color mixing chart

Start any time you'd like and watch the lessons again and again at your leisure.

Abstract painting class

How to create an abstract painting

Abstract Painting Bundle

