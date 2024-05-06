Mini Paintings of Bizarrely Cute Hybrid Creatures With Big Shiny Eyes

Some artists have such unique styles that it makes you wonder about the thoughts that run through their heads. Japanese artist Naoto Hattori is one such artist, as his imaginative pop surrealist paintings combine animals, plants, and more into surreal hybrid figures. Using a minuscule brush, he paints on small pieces of board ranging in height from 3 to 6 inches.

Hattori often posts timelapses on his Instagram, which give fascinating insight into his creative process. Each piece begins with a simple pencil sketch that is then filled in with an underpainting before Hattori builds up the volume and texture. Thanks to his use of small brushes, he's able to paint the fine lines and detail that bring the surreal figures to life. At first glance, they almost seem embroidered onto the background. This speaks to his ability to create a realistic sense of volume even when breathing life into characters that are otherworldly.

“My vision is like a dream, whether it's a sweet dream, a nightmare, or just a weird dream,” he confesses. “I try to see what's really going on in my mind, and that's a practice to increase my awareness in stream-of-consciousness creativity. I try not to label or think about what is supposed to be, just take it in as it is and paint whatever I see in my mind with no compromise. That way, I create my own vision.”

While his figures are surreal, they are by no means scary. With big eyes, they generally seem quite sweet and lovable. Some have a glisten in their eye and look to the sky, while others are quite zen and meditative. In some paintings, there are even duos who appear friendly, whether they are separate figures or two creatures emerging from the same body.

Hattori's work has gained him a loyal following and he regularly exhibits his pieces in group shows at galleries across the United States. Scroll down to see more of his surreal acrylic paintings and discover what fans love about his art.

Japanese artist Naoto Hattori is known for his surreal acrylic paintings.

Using tiny brushes, he paints them on boards measuring between 3 and 6 inches.

Hattori often posts timelapses that show his creative process.

His wide-eyed characters are a fantastical hybrid of animals and plants.

“My vision is like a dream, whether it's a sweet dream, a nightmare, or just a weird dream.”

