2-Year-Old Painter Is Selling His Colorful Artwork for Up to $7,000

By Sarah Currier on June 7, 2024

 

When Laurent Schwarz‘s parents took him on vacation to Italy last year, none of them knew that the toddler would discover his passion for painting in their hotel's activity room, but that's exactly what happened. Less than a year later, the toddler has his own studio set up in the family's home, and some of his paintings are selling for as much as $7,000. Since his mother made him an Instagram account and began posting photos and videos of Laurent's creations in December 2023, the 2-year-old artist has amassed over 37,000 loyal fans and followers.

With the boy's bright, colorful style and focus on depicting his favorite animals, he has captured the hearts of everyday viewers and collectors alike, who have been buying his acrylic paintings for thousands of dollars. Laurent's vibrant works of art have already been shown in art festivals in Europe, and are set to be shown in a New York City gallery sometime soon. Though his work is selling for a high price, Laurent's mother guarantees it is being managed responsibly. She is putting all the earnings from the sale of his paintings into a bank account that her son will only be able to access when he turns 18, ensuring he has a head start as a young adult.

For now, Laurent is having fun expressing himself through a medium that is no stranger to his family. Creativity runs in the Schwarz family, as both his father and grandfather are also artists, and one can't help but wonder if the boy was influenced by their work. Regardless, the young painter certainly looks the part, as he wears an adorable, child-sized smock whenever he is in his studio. To quote Picasso's famous line, “All children are artists.”

To keep up with Laurent's work, you can follow him on Instagram.

Laurent Schwarz is a 2-year-old painter from Germany.

 

His colorful style has captured the hearts of collectors from around the world and some of his paintings have sold for thousands of dollars.

 

Laurent's mother has created an Instagram account for her son where she routinely posts pictures and videos of the budding artist's work.

 

Laurent Schwarz: Website | Instagram
h/t: [People]

