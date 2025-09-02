Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Artist Brings an Impressionist Touch to Paintings Depicting Life in Zanzibar

By Sara Barnes on September 2, 2025

Dulluah Wise with Painting

Artist Dullah Wise adds an impressionist touch to scenes depicting life in Zanzibar. His landscape paintings showcase the Tanzanian archipelago using bright colors and strong brushstrokes. The compositions depict a city culture with stone alleyways, but also a place that thrives on the ocean; sailboats navigate the waters with buildings and palm trees in the distance. Coupled with Wise’s use of purples, oranges, and blues, it’s an idyllic look at everyday life.

We first met Wise in 2017 as an up-and-coming artist who captured the local culture of Zanzibar inhabitants, particularly of daily life in Stone Town (a UNESCO World Heritage site). His work was even featured in a video on our YouTube channel.

“Since the My Modern Met video, my art career has grown in exciting ways,” Wise tells My Modern Met in an update. “The feature helped my work gain visibility, attracting new collectors, invitations to exhibit internationally, and opportunities to participate in artist residencies, including multiple stays at Gibb’s Farm in Ngorongoro and the Four Seasons Serengeti. I’ve also had solo exhibitions in Tanzania, Kenya, and the UK, as well as group shows across East Africa.”

The joy in following an artist’s work is seeing how their visual language evolves with time, especially as they work diligently to improve their skills. “Over the past several years, my art-making has evolved to explore more deeply the vibrant life and culture of Zanzibar through an impressionistic lens,” Wise shares. “I’ve experimented with plein air techniques, larger-scale murals, and thematic series inspired by local markets, coastal life, and environmental conservation. My palette has grown more vivid, and my brushwork more expressive, reflecting the energy and rhythms of the island.”

To see what he’s painting next, follow Dullah Wise on Instagram.

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

“Over the past several years, my art-making has evolved to explore more deeply the vibrant life and culture of Zanzibar through an impressionistic lens,” Wise shares.

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

“I’ve experimented with plein air techniques, larger-scale murals, and thematic series inspired by local markets, coastal life, and environmental conservation.”

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

“My palette has grown more vivid, and my brushwork more expressive, reflecting the energy and rhythms of the island.”

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Painting by Dulluah Wise

Dulluah Wise: Instagram | YouTube  

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dulluah Wise.

