Artist Combines Floral Patterns and Portraiture to Explore Pan-African Identity

By Eva Baron on March 11, 2025

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Last month, Ghanaian artist Seth Fiifi Afful brought an undeniable sense of vibrancy to the LA Art Show. Hanging upon the fair’s solid-white walls, Afful’s paintings offered a playful juxtaposition with their vivid colors and textures, all while combining floral imagery and portraiture.

“My subjects are the representation and reflection of my message of unity and oneness,” Afful tells My Modern Met. “The floral patterns are also intended to project unity among humanity.”

Indeed, Afful’s preference for flowers echoes their enduring appeal across art history, having consistently served as symbols for affection, resilience, joy, and solidarity. By superimposing uniform floral patterns upon his Black subjects, then, Afful weaves a compelling visual narrative about Pan-African identity.

“As a contemporary Ghanaian artist, my work champions the ideals of Pan-African unity,” he adds. “In a continent segregated by borders, my art insists that we are connected by our shared DNA.”

Afful’s paintings radiate confidence, due not only to his bold color palettes but also his commitment to the subjects he seeks to depict. These figures consider their viewers with determined gazes, their bodies at ease with the interlocking patterns that surround them.

“I use colorful flowers, hues, and shapes to reflect and enrich the notion of the human body,” Afful explains. “In a world where Blackness is regarded as a struggle, my floral patterns intend to advocate for a better and equal life no matter your race.”

Like “fields of lovely flowers,” the artist’s portraits are ebullient reminders of the world’s immense diversity. To stay updated on his work, follow Afful on Instagram.

Ghanaian artist Seth Fiifi Afful combines floral patterns and portraiture to explore Pan-African identity and unity.

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Each of his portraits radiate with vibrant colors and textures, seeking to celebrate the diversity and beauty of his various subjects.

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

For Afful, flowers are poignant symbols of resilience, joy, unity, and solidarity in the face of a divided world.

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful Artist

Seth Fiifi Afful: Instagram

Quotes have been edited for length and clarity. My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Seth Fiifi Afful.

